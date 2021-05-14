Fisher Cats returning to 100 percent capacity on June 1

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced that Delta Dental Stadium will return to 100 percent capacity on June 1.

So far this season, tickets have been available for purchase at Fisher Cats games with built-in social distancing.

The announcement comes on the heels of Thursday’s announcement by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks while indoors or within six feet of others.

Effective immediately, the Fisher Cats have announced that fully vaccinated fans are no longer required to wear masks at the ballpark, but they will be welcomed and recommended for those not vaccinated.

“We can’t thank our fans enough for adhering to MLB’s mask requirements and seating limitations so far this season,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “We are happy to be taking this next step and look forward to Ferocious FUN this summer.”