Fisher Cats walked off in 10 innings by Hartford on Fourth of July

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, were defeated in 10 innings to the Hartford Yard Goats on the Fourth of July, losing 7-6 in the series opener on Tuesday night. The Fisher Cats are now 1-7 in extra-inning games this season.

New Hampshire (1-6, 36-39) failed to score in the top of the 10th and Hartford (4-2, 33-40) managed to load the bases with no outs and left-hander Mason Fluharty (2-3) on the mound in the bottom of the 10th.

Hartford’s Kyle Datres grounded a ball underneath the backhanded glove of third baseman Orelvis Martinez, giving the Yard Goats the walk-off win in front of a home crowd of 6,739.

The Fisher Cats outhit the Yard Goats 14 to 12 and scored first with a pair of runs in the first inning but fell behind by as many as three runs, trailing 6-3 heading into the sixth.

Miguel Hiraldo drove in a run with a base-hit in the sixth, part of a 3-for-5 night at the plate for the Fisher Cats second baseman. It was Hiraldo’s first three-hit game of the season.

In the seventh, Rainer Nunez grounded an RBI single into left to make it a 6-5 game before Will Robertson drove in the tying run with a double down the left-field line to even the score 6-6.

Nunez and Robertson both collected three hits each on the night with Robertson tallying a pair of RBIs, his 31st and 32nd of the season. For Nunez, it was his first three-hit game at the Double-A level.

On the mound, right-hander Chad Dallas received the start for the Fisher Cats. The 23-year-old pitched four innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out eight in a no-decision. The six runs allowed is a new Double-A season high while the eight strikeouts were one off of his Double-A season high.

Right-hander Juan Nunez pitched a season-long three innings of shutout relief with two strikeouts and right-hander Connor Cooke threw 1.2 shutout innings despite giving up three hits.

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip against Hartford tomorrow night at 7:10 pm. RHP Andrew Bash (1-0, 2.17 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Case Williams (1-7, 7.11 ERA) for Hartford.