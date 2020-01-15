Feb. 5: Mainstay Technologies CEO Ryan Barton to speak on conscious capitalism

MANCHESTER, NH – Ryan Barton, CEO of Mainstay Technologies, will be the keynote speaker at the Association for Corporate Development (ACD) networking and dinner event in Manchester on Wednesday, February 5. Barton will speak on the importance of conscious capitalism and his experience building a highly intentional company that scales by leveraging technology.

Event tickets are free for members or $75 for non-members.

Barton started Mainstay Technologies in 2004 with the intention of being a one-man tech support organization. Then, he hired his first employee in 2007, and Mainstay Technologies has grown to more than 60 smart and passionate team members. Mainstay has become the largest independently owned IT firm in New Hampshire and has developed multiple, highly successful business units, including information security services and software development divisions.

Along the way, Barton discovered the philosophy of “conscious capitalism,” the idea that businesses can and should do good not just for shareholders but also for its employees, community and environment. Barton integrated this philosophy into every aspect of the business, from positively impacting the lives of his employees by supporting causes that they believe in, to choosing green energy-efficient solutions for their office space.

“Ryan embodies and advocates for the ideals of conscious capitalism. The success of Mainstay shows that entrepreneurs and business owners not only don’t have to sacrifice ideals for profit, but also that the values-based approach potentially increases profitability” said John Ela, board chair for ACD. “We are eager to hear from Ryan at our February event and to learn how we can interject accountable philosophies into the businesses of tomorrow.”

The ACD hosts five events throughout the year featuring speakers with proven experience in job creation and growth. Barton will be the guest speaker for the February event at Fratello’s, which is located at 155 Dow Street in Manchester. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m, followed by dinner and remarks at 6:30 p.m. Event registration is now open.

Sponsored by the Entrepreneurs’ Fund of New Hampshire, BNY Mellon, Business Transition Strategies, Cookson Communications, Devine Millimet, Ela Management Group, KBW Financial, MFA Companies and Standish Executive Search, the event is open to all ACD members, their guests and the general public.

ACD is a member organization offering educational and networking opportunities to address the creation and growth of jobs to increase wealth in the region. For information about events and membership, or on attending events as a yet-to-be-member, please visit ACDNH.org.

About the Association for Corporate Development

The Association for Corporate Development (ACD) is a member-based nonprofit organization helping business leaders and professional advisors expand their networks and develop greater capabilities to drive business growth and build value. Founded in 2018, ACD hosts and runs five regular dinner meetings per year that feature carefully chosen speakers that can present topics or case studies that reflect the challenges and opportunities business owners and leaders face running growing businesses and planning for the future. ACD membership includes business leaders, attorneys, accountants, business consultants, intermediaries, wealth managers, commercial lenders, and others involved in generating, protecting, and capturing business value. More information can be found at www.acdnh.org.