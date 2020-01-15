Jan. 18: NH Educator Appreciation Doubleheader for free basketball at SNHU

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Education and Southern New Hampshire University are pleased to announce the Educator Appreciation Doubleheader on Saturday, January 18.

When the SNHU Penmen Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams play host to Le Moyne University at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., all educators are invited to be there so we can show them New Hampshire’s support and respect. Admission to all home games is free, so teachers are encouraged to bring their friends and families.

“SNHU reached out to the Department, looking for a way to honor the teachers who have meant so much to us all, and who are so important to our children’s futures,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “This doubleheader will be a great chance for us to show a different kind of school spirit.”

NH Educator Appreciation Doubleheader

Saturday, January 18

SNHU vs. Le Moyne

Women- 1:30 p.m.

Men- 3:30 p.m.

Stan Spirou Field House

2500 North River Road, Manchester