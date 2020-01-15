Andrew Sims appointed Assistant Principal of Parker-Varney School

MANCHESTER, NH – The Board of School Committee on Monday night appointed Andrew Sims as the new Assistant Principal of Parker-Varney Elementary School.

Sims graduated from Southern New Hampshire University in 2009 with a BA in Elementary Education. He also holds a master’s in educational leadership from Southern New Hampshire University.

His experience in the District began 10 years ago working as a certified instructor at Bakersville School and then Gossler Park School. He later was hired as a health teacher between both schools before transitioning to a 5th-grade classroom at Bakersville in 2016.

“I am honored and thrilled to become the new Assistant Principal of Parker-Varney Elementary School,” said Sims in a statement.

“I believe educators have the most important profession and that our hard work shapes a brighter future. I will work tirelessly to earn your trust, respect, and support as we collaborate to promote a shared vision of student success” said Sims to the staff at Parker-Varney Elementary School.

Sims succeeds Michael Beaulac who became the Principal of Green Acres School on January 1, 2020.