ExpressMED sign request on Chestnut St., and more on Zoning Board agenda, plus Planning Board outcomes

upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board met on Thursday, February 3 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be available on-demand if you would like to see presentations and hear discussion/public comments. Click here for the full meeting story.

PUBLIC HEARING

PDSP2022-001: 1333 Goffstown Road, Residential One-Family Medium Density Zoning District – Applicant submitted a planned-development application to construct a second principal structure.

– Applicant submitted a planned-development application to construct a second principal structure. CU2022-002 and CU2022-003: 2108 River Road, Residential One-Family Medium Density Zoning District – Applicant asked for a conditional-use permit to expand the use of a private school and a reduction in required on-site parking from 265 parking spaces required to 259 parking spaces provided, with an additional 40 parking spaces provided on an adjacent lot.

– Applicant asked for a conditional-use permit to expand the use of a private school and a reduction in required on-site parking from 265 parking spaces required to 259 parking spaces provided, with an additional 40 parking spaces provided on an adjacent lot. SP2022-002 and IMP2022-001: 35 High Street Civic-Institutional Zoning District – Applicant submitted a site-plan application to change the use of approximately 1,880 SF of existing office space to four (4) residential dwelling units and maintaining an existing residential unit on the second floor, resulting in a five (5) unit, multi-family dwelling. Application is also asking for school impact fee waiver.

SP2022-003: 610 Second Street has been postponed until the March 3 public hearing.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases were discussed and approved to move forward with staff recommendations.

SP2021-034: 568 Beech St., Civic-Institutional Zoning District – applicant to convert this property from residential use to congregate housing for sober living purposes.

– applicant to convert this property from residential use to congregate housing for sober living purposes. PDSP2021-005: 1051 S. Willow St., General Business Zoning District – applicant to install a Chase Bank ATM structure in the parking lot of the Manchester Run Plaza.

– applicant to install a Chase Bank ATM structure in the parking lot of the Manchester Run Plaza. SP2021-033 & CU2021-024: 1000 Elm St., Central Business Zoning District – applicant to convert existing office space to approximately 155 residential units. The conditional use permit is being sought to allow dwellings on first floor with no commercial units on the first floor.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, February 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be televised on Manchester Public Television on Channel 22 or online. For additional detail, please see the Agenda and Project Applications, linked below.

Applications for the Next Zoning Board Meeting

ZBA2021-135: 340 S. Mammoth Road, Residential One-Family High-Density Zoning District, Ward 6

Applicant proposes to maintain a driveway width of 30’where 24’ is allowed, with more than one parking space in the front yard setback and one space within 4’ of a building — seeks a variance from sections 10.08(C) Driveway Width and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks.

ZBA2022-001: 376 Harvard Street, Lot 25, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 7

Applicant proposes to rebuild and expand a one-story covered porch by adding a deck at the second story with a 0’ front yard setback where 10’ is required — seeks a variance from section 6.03(A) Front Yard Setback,

ZBA2022-003: 55 Bridge Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3

Applicant proposes to erect two wall signs for a business without sign frontage — seeks a variance from section 9.09(A)2 Signs (2 counts) for Express Med/Urgent Care.

ZBA2022-006: 153 Bemis Savoie Road, Residential-Suburban Low-Density Zoning District, Ward 12

Applicant proposes to establish an automotive repair and sales use, with a new 34’ x 34’ building, with the parking area within 5’ of the side lot line where 10’ is required and lot coverage of 22% where 15% is allowed — seeks a variance from sections 5.10(I)1 Sale of Motor Vehicles, 5.10(I)4 Automotive Repair, 6.04 Lot Coverage and 10.07(G) Landscaping.

ZBA2022-005: 268 Morse Road, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 6

Applicant proposes to subdivide Tax Map 726, Lot 10C to create one new buildable lot, Lot 10D, where each proposed lot has 15.72’ of frontage and width where 100’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts) at Lot 10C and 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and Width (2 counts) at Lot 10D.

ZBA2022-008: 28 Thistle Way, Residential One-Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 8

Applicant proposes to replace an existing manufactured home with a new 14’ x 60’ manufactured home with a 16’ setback to the park property line where 50’ is required — seeks a variance from section 8.02(C)2 Rear Yard Setback.

ZBA2022-011: 175 Chestnut Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3

Applicant proposes to occupy an existing commercial kitchen formerly used to serve residents of the building with a use that will provide food delivery service and serve as a food truck commissary — seeks a variance from section 5.10(D)4 Wholesale Bakery or Food Processing Plant.

ZBA2022-010: 414 Walnut Street, Residential One Family High-Density Zoning District, Ward 1

Applicant proposes to maintain an Accessory Dwelling Unit on the second floor with 857 SF of gross floor area where 750 SF is allowed — seeks a variance from section 8.26(C) Accessory Dwelling Unit.

ZBA2022-014: Belair Street, Map 435, Lot 1C and Map 435, Lot 1D, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 9

Applicant proposes to subdivide and adjust lot lines to allow for development of two lots with two-family dwellings where the lots have no frontage on an accepted City street, where proposed Lot 1C has 75’ of width for only 64.42’ of depth where 100’ is required and with more than one parking space in the front yard setback, and where proposed Lot 1D has 74.52’ of width where 75’ is required, with four parking spaces in the front yard, with parking spaces 17’ in length where 18.5’ is required and with no parking bumpers for spaces within 10’ of a structure — seeks an exception from RSA 674:41 to allow for the development of the two lots on an unaccepted way and a variance from sections 6.02 Lot Frontage and Width (2 Counts) and 10.09(B)1 Parking Setbacks at Lot 1C and 6.02 Lot Frontage and Width (2 Counts), 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (4 Counts), 10.06(A) Parking Layout and 10.07(K)1 Parking Bumpers at Lot 1D.

ZBA2021-146: 265 Central Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 5

Applicant proposes to maintain pavement along the rear alley resulting in lot coverage of 100 percent to create three undersized parking spaces without parking bumpers, within 4’ of the property line and where two spaces are within 4’ of a building — seeks a variance from sections 6.04 Lot Coverage, 10.06 Parking Layout, 10.07(K)1 Parking Bumpers and 10.09(B) Parking Setback.