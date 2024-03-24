Eversource brings in additional crews to restore power after weekend storm

MANCHESTER, NH – With the support of additional out-of-state crews arriving throughout the day, hundreds of Eversource line, tree and service crews are working to restore power to customers following an early spring ice and snow storm that caused significant tree damage across New Hampshire.

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday the energy company had restored power to more than 62,000 customers statewide since March 23 – including more than 33,000 in fewer than five minutes by remote system operators using distribution automation technology like smart switches. Crews also continue working with public safety officials and local communities to address critical priorities like downed wires and blocked roads. Fewer than 48,000 customers remain without power, and Eversource expects to substantially complete restoration by 11:30 p.m. Monday, with most customers restored sooner.

“This early spring ice storm hammered our state with substantial radial icing from our borders with Vermont to Maine accompanied by nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow in northern and western areas, bringing down trees and limbs that blocked numerous roads and caused significant damage to the electric system,” said Eversource New Hampshire President of Electric Operations Doug Foley. “Travel conditions were particularly difficult for our crews yesterday evening dealing with icy, snow-packed roads and limited visibility. The icing was significantly greater than forecasted and was the primary cause of the tree damage that we saw. We have hundreds of crews working with communities across New Hampshire to address public safety priorities and make repairs to the electric system as quickly and safely as possible, and we will continue working around-the-clock until every customer who lost power is restored.”