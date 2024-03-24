Monday’s weather: Sunny, cold and breezy, high of 43

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today some sunshine with a cold breeze with highs in the lower 40s but feels like the mid-30s.

5-Day Outlook, March 25-29

Today: Cold & breezy with sunshine. High 43 (feel like 35) Winds: NE 10-20mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy & breezy with some drizzle. High 42 (feel like 34) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Breezy with periods of rain & drizzle. Low 36 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & milder with some showers. High 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Periods of showers & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Periods of rain (.50″) and mild. High 54 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Periods of rain (.50″). Low 44 (feel like 34) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy with some showers and windy. High 50 (feel like 41) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Friday night: Mostly clear & breezy. Low 36 (feel like 23) Winds: NW 15-20 mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high of 55. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Easter week will start dry but will turn out gloomy, damp, and mild. The outlook for Easter Sunday is some sun & clouds with a high in the low 50s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

