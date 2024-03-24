Monday’s weather: Sunny, cold and breezy, high of 43

A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

