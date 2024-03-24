Monday’s weather: Sunny, cold and breezy, high of 43

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
Today some sunshine with a cold breeze with highs in the lower 40s but feels like the mid-30s.
5-Day Outlook, March 25-29
Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high of 55. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
