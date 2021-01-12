Early-morning 2-alarm fire displaces 8 on Auburn Street; firefighter treated for minor injury

MANCHESTER, NH – A firefighter suffered minor injury after a two-alarm fire on Auburn Street forced the evacuation of eight occupants.

At about 1:21 on Jan. 12, 2021, a Manchester Police officer on patrol noticed fire at 255 Auburn St., a three-story multi-family apartment building. Several police officers arrived and helped evacuated the residence as well as surrounding buildings while the fire department was en route.

Initially, four trucks were dispatched for the first alarm, but three more engines were sent as a second alarm was struck, which included Red Cross and mutual aid station coverage from Nashua, Goffstown and Londonderry. Due to the close proximity of other residences and the position of parked vehicles firefighters had a challenging time navigating powerlines and neighboring homes.

Heavy fire was showing on two floors and the rear porches were fully involved when fire companies arrived, and a search and rescue operation was mounted on all three floors, with no occupants found inside the building.

Extensive overhaul was necessary due to multiple layers of roofing material, according to District Fire Chief Ryan Cashin. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated on the scene. The fire was brought under control in about an hour, but crews remained to monitor hot spots.

According Cashin, the damage is estimated at $400,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Manchester Police asks if anyone has information about this fire to call 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line or call 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.