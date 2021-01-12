5-Day Weather Watch: Snow possible Tuesday

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 12-Jan. 16



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 12

Our dry weather pattern continues! Temperatures will be above normal today running above normal for what is typically the coldest part of winter.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly Sunny High 39 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High Around 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly cloudy High 41 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mostly cloudy High 42 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy with some rain late Low 36 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some Rain High 43 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 29 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some snow possible next Tuesday. The weakening of the polar vortex could usher in the coldest air of the winter for the second half of Martin Luther King week.

Trivia

What is Manchester’s snowiest month of the year during 1991-2020 period? More snow is coming next month!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .