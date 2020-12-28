Dec. 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 861 positive results with 105 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, December 28, 2020, DHHS announced 861 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 9.3%. Today’s results include 658 people who tested positive by PCR test and 203 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,508 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (158), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (132), Merrimack (94), Strafford (85), Belknap (51), Cheshire (38), Grafton (31), Coos (28), Carroll (17), and Sullivan (12) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (105) and Nashua (66). The county of residence is being determined for forty-four new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 269 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 41,670 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 895 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 28, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 41,670 Recovered 35,447 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 715 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,508 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 895 (2%) Current Hospitalizations 269 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 506,140 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,577 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 62,654 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 41

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/21 12/22 12/23 12/24 12/25 12/26 12/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 658 802 1,289 1,584 0 708 529 796 LabCorp 1,038 1,479 1,359 1,651 368 607 2,277 1,254 Quest Diagnostics 790 1,186 1,323 1,420 1,405 772 974 1,124 Mako Medical 8 90 1,021 529 695 65 69 354 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 222 574 920 823 586 114 322 509 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 639 667 673 420 188 344 275 458 Other Laboratory* 1,508 1,809 2,074 2,106 471 1,048 634 1,379 University of New Hampshire** 1,613 1,860 13 9 0 1 0 499 Total 6,476 8,467 8,672 8,542 3,713 3,659 5,080 6,373 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/21 12/22 12/23 12/24 12/25 12/26 12/27 Daily Average LabCorp 0 19 24 17 8 1 3 10 Quest Diagnostics 11 25 26 27 2 0 0 13 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 6 6 3 0 5 0 4 Other Laboratory* 31 11 16 6 0 15 0 11 Total 47 61 72 53 10 21 3 38

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.