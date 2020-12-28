Police investigating gunshots at Lincoln and Central

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 27, 2020, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Lincoln and Central streets for a report of gunshots. A witness told officers they heard a rapid volley of gunshots, approximately 7 to 8 in all. An older model Honda or Toyota, gold in color, was seen leaving the area. The vehicle was described as “boxy” and left at a high rate of speed.

Multiple shell casings were located, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.