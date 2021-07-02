Congressional Roundup: Jan. 6 Committee; Women, Peace and Security, Exxon lobbying

The following is a roundup of news from and regarding New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation.

Pappas and Kuster vote for Jan. 6 Select Committee

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to establish a select committee that would investigate the January 6 insurrection, with both of New Hampshire’s representatives voting in favor of the committee.

“The January 6th insurrection shocked the world, undermined our republic, and threatened to derail our democratic process with violence and chaos,” said U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01). “It is vital that we have a full accounting of what occurred before, during, and after the events of January 6th so that we can safeguard the Capitol and our institutions against future attacks. This select committee must pursue truth and accountability, and I am pleased that this work can finally begin in earnest.”

“I was both a victim and a witness on January 6th when pro-Trump terrorists attacked the U.S. Capitol and attempted to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” said U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02). “During the unprecedented attack, former Vice President Pence, Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, staff, and law enforcement officers were targeted. U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Police officers fought valiantly for hours to defend us, the Capitol, and our very democracy. Officers lost their lives, more than 150 were hurt, and some sustained permanent injuries. I am grateful to the officers who saved our lives and ensured that we could return to the chamber and fulfill our constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. We owe it to these officers and to our nation to fully investigate the events of January 6th.”

The new House select committee will have 13 members appointed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — eight chosen by the Speaker and five appointed in consultation with the Republican Minority Leader. The committee will report its conclusions and make recommendations to prevent future violence, improve security at the Capitol Complex while preserving public access, and strengthen institutional resiliency against violence and extremism.

The select committee is able to submit interim reports to the House or any other committee with its findings and legislative recommendations. It will dissolve 30 days after filing its final report.

The select committee will:

Investigate the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, including the “influencing factors” and law enforcement’s preparedness;

Identify lessons learned with regard to the structure, coordination, and communications of federal agencies and law enforcement, including the U.S. Capitol Police; and

Report findings and recommendations to the president and Congress.

Both representatives supported a measure in May that would have created a national commission on January 6, similar to the 9/11 Commission. However, that measure was blocked in the Senate.

Shaheen Statement on Women, Peace and Security Report

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) issued the following statement in response to the Biden administration’s release of a report on the status of the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Act that Shaheen authored with Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and was signed into law in 2017.

“The data doesn’t lie: we know that when women are at the table, peace agreements are likely to last longer, which results in a more secure, stable future for all communities, including in the most vulnerable parts of the world. That’s why bolstering women’s roles in peace negotiations and conflict resolution has long been a priority for me and why I wrote legislation that commissioned this report. The report released today reflects the urgency of integrating women into leadership roles to build stronger, safer societies around the globe,” said Shaheen. “It isn’t just the smart thing to do – it is the right thing to do. Women should have a role in shaping the laws they live under. I’m encouraged by President Biden’s commitment to apply the core values of the Women, Peace and Security Act across the U.S. government, namely that U.S. policy must incorporate women in the process and its focus. I look forward to working with the Biden administration to advance these efforts in support of U.S. interests and women and girls around the world.”

Hassan named in Greenpeace expose

In a report released by Greenpeace UK and aired by the British Channel 4, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) was identified as one of 11 “crucial” Senators by an Exxon-Mobil lobbyist.

Hassan was one of two Senators who have not received any campaign contributions on the list, Hassan did not reply to comment from Channel 4.