Friday’s weather: Soggy holiday weekend but not a washout

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

Unsettled but much cooler today into the Fourth of July weekend. Scattered pop-up showers each day in the holiday weekend but not a washout.

Weather Outlook July 2 – July 6

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler with periods of showers High 64 Winds: NE 10-20 mph Tonight: Cloudy with showers and turning less humid Low 55 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Saturday: Periods of showers & thunderstorms High 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Some clouds with showers Low 55 Winds: NE 5-10mph 4th of July: Mix of sun & clouds with a passing shower High 68 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Some clouds Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 84 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy & more humid Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 92 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Warm & humid Low Near 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph The weather pattern remains unsettled into the Fourth of July weekend with the threat of showers continuing and temperatures trending much cooler than normal.

Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Cloudy. Showers.

: Cloudy. Showers. UV Index: Low.

Low. Thunderstorm Potential : Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Temperature : In the lower 60s.

: In the lower 60s. Winds : Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

: Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Surf Height : 5 to 6 feet. : 60 degrees.

: 5 to 6 feet. : 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 06:11 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 12:42 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!