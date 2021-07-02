Friday’s weather: Soggy holiday weekend but not a washout

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
Unsettled but much cooler today into the Fourth of July weekend. Scattered pop-up showers each day in the holiday weekend but not a washout.
Weather Outlook July 2 – July 6
The weather pattern remains unsettled into the Fourth of July weekend with the threat of showers continuing and temperatures trending much cooler than normal.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Cloudy. Showers.
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
- Temperature: In the lower 60s.
- Winds: Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
- Surf Height: 5 to 6 feet. : 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 06:11 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 12:42 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!