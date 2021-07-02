Portland wins Game 1, Weather wins Game 2

MANCHESTER, N.H. – How many times can a game be rained out? Well, at least twice.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats saw their game that had been postponed from Wednesday due to rain postponed again on Thursday due to rain, with that game now re-scheduled again as the second of two seven-inning games on Friday.

Perhaps they would have preferred to see their game originally scheduled for Thursday postponed as well, as it resulted in a 4-2 win for the visiting Portland Sea Dogs.

Elvis Luciano continued his slow return from injury several weeks ago, putting up a respectable four-inning start, striking out five Portland batters against five Sea Dogs that reached base during his watch.

When he left the contest, the Fisher Cats held a 1-0 lead as a result of back-to-back hits in the first from Samad Taylor and Chavez Young. New Hampshire would add another run to that total as Vinny Capra led off the fifth with a double, later coming home on Brock Lundquist’s sacrifice fly to left.

Pedro Castellanos brought Portland back within a run in the sixth with a home run to right and then Jeisson Rosario would give the visitors a lead they wouldn’t relinquish off a three-run homer to left.

Jon Harris was on the hook for Rosario’s home run, giving him his second blown save of the year and dropping his record to 1-3 in Double-A play. Jake Thompson (2-0) was the winner for Portland while Zach Kelly struck out the Fisher Cats in order in the seventh to earn his first save of the year.

At the plate, New Hampshire managed just four hits on the night, with Tanner Kirwer also recording a hit along with those from Capra, Taylor and Young. Portland had nine hits, with Castellanos leading the way with a 3-for-4 night.