Congregate housing, signage and automotive towing facility look to Zoning Board for variances

The Manchester Zoning Board will be meeting on Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m.. Remember, meetings are being held on-line to adhere to COVID protocols and can be accessed by tuning into Channel 22 on your television or on-line: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv

PLANNING BOARD HIGHLIGHTS

At the June 3 Planning Board public hearing, cases were heard:

CU2021-009, 488 S. Main Street, application approved.

CU2020-003, Sp2021-019, 273 Dubuque Street, application approved with conditions including payment of fire impact fees and requirement to obtain a Certificate of Compliance per regulations outlined in Chapter 150 of the Housing Code of the city of Manchester, Code of Ordinances.

Subdivision and Site Plan Review Regulations, after public hearing, the proposed changes were accepted by the board.

MASTER PLAN

The Planning Board is pleased to announce that a final draft of the 2021 Manchester Master Plan is available for public review. The Board would welcome any and all constructive comments on the plan. The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 17, beginning at 6 pm to review and adopt the updated Master Plan for the City of Manchester. This meeting will be held in chambers at City Hall and the public is invited to attend and comment. The public may also submit feedback via email (planningboard@manchesternh.gov) prior to the meeting.

A copy of the current City Master Plan, adopted in 2009 can be found here.

ZONING BOARD

The compete Agenda of this month’s meeting can be found here. Below is a summary highlighting several cases. If you are interested in reading more about specific variance requests or learning more about zoning districts, you will find more detail in the on-line version of the Manchester Zoning Ordinance.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

30 Mechanic Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3 (ZBA2021-048)

Scott Aubertin of First Sign (Agent) proposes to erect two illuminated wall signs of 13.1 SF each at the northeast corner of the building along Mechanic Street and maintain a 17.4 SF wall sign on the Stark Street façade, resulting in 10 signs total where seven are allowed and seeks a variance from section 9.09(A)2 Signs (3 counts) of the Zoning Ordinance.

Project Application: 2021-06-10_ZBA2021-048-30_MECHANIC_STREET

97 Sheffield Road, General Industrial/Industrial Park Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-046)

Dennis Vergato (Agent) proposes to establish an automotive towing service with outside storage of vehicles without being completely enclosed with an 8’ solid fence, and with outdoor storage for a landscaping and irrigation installation company without being completely enclosed with an 8’ solid fence and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(I)4 Automotive Repair and Towing Service, 8.28 Outside Storage of Vehicles, and 8.11 Fence Required for Building Contractor Yard of the Zoning Ordinance.

Project Application: 2021-06-10_ZBA2021-046-97_SHEFFIELD_ROAD

59 Sheffield Road, General Industrial/Industrial Park Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-049)

David Blacksmith (Agent), On the Road to Recover, Inc, proposes to establish a congregate housing facility in an Industrial District, maintain two parking spaces in the front yard that are undersized and within 4’ of the building and without parking bumpers within 10’ of the street lot line and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(A)10 Congregate Housing, 10.09(A) Parking Setbacks (3 counts), 10.06(A) Parking Layout and 10.07(K)1 Parking Bumpers of the Zoning Ordinance.

Project Application: 2021-06-10_ZBA2021-049-59_SHEFFIELD_ROAD

4 Paris Terrace, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 11 (ZBA2021-050)

Jean Fredette proposes to create an additional parking space on a corner lot within 4’ from the garage and side lot line and seeks a variance from section 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (2 counts) of the Zoning Ordinance.

48 Chapleau Avenue, Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 11 (ZBA2021-051)

Scott Fredette proposes to create a parking space partially in the front yard and 1.5’ from the building where 4’ is required and seeks a variance from section 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (2 counts) of the Zoning Ordinance.

Project Application: 2021-06-10_ZBA2021-051-48_CHAPLEAU_AVENUE

17 Purdue Street, Residential One Family, Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-052)

Stephen Venkatasami proposes to maintain two front yard parking spaces with one space within 4’ of the front and side lot lines, maintain two sheds in the side yard within the required side yard setback for principal structures, as well as maintain a deck with a 25.9’ rear yard setback where 30’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (4 counts), 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses (2 counts) and 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback of the Zoning Ordinance.

Project Application: 2021-06-10_ZBA2021-052-17_PURDUE_STREET

2036-2038 Candia Road, Residential One Family – Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 6 (ZBA2021-053)

A. Eli Leino, Esq. (Agent) proposes to construct a two-family dwelling in the R-1A zoning district on a lot with buildable land area of 22,300 SF where 25,000 SF is required, with lot frontage and lot width of 113’ where 200’ is required, with side yard setbacks of 27’ and 27.8’ where 40’ is required and with two front yard parking spaces and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(A)5 Two-Family Dwelling, 6.01 Minimum Buildable Lot Area, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage, 6.02 Minimum Lot Width , 6.03 Side Yard Setback (2 counts) and 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks of the Zoning Ordinance.

Project Application: 2021-06-10_ZBA2021-053-2036-2038_CANDIA_ROAD

780 Wellington Road, Residential Suburban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 2 (ZBA2021-054)

Tamburla Poirier proposes to maintain a parking space in the front yard and maintain a 6’ high fence in the front yard where 4’ is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks and 8.27(B) Fences Walls of the Zoning Ordinance.

Project Application: 2021-06-10_ZBA2021-054-780_WELLINGTON_ROAD

340 Varney Street, Residential Two Family Zoning District, Ward 10 (ZBA2021-056)

Robert Duval (Agent) proposes to construct a retaining wall to allow for the construction of a basketball court, with a 6’ high fence on top of the wall where 4’ is allowed and where the resulting height of the fence and wall is 10’ in the side yard where 6’ is allowed and 12’ in the rear yard where 8’ is allowed, and where the basketball court exceeds the 600 SF allowed for accessory uses in the side yard, as well as a swing area partially located within the front yard and seeks a variance from sections 8.27(B) Height of Fences and Walls, 8.27(C) Fences on Walls, 8.29(A)1 Accessory Structures and Uses in the Front Yard and 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses in the Side Yard of the Zoning Ordinance.

Project Application: 2021-06-10_ZBA2021-056-340_VARNEY_STREET

650 Elm Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3 (ZBA2021-057)

Marc Van Zanten, Esq. (Agent) proposes to erect a free standing monument sign with internal lighting and seeks a variance from section 9.09(D) Signs of the Zoning Ordinance.

Project Application: 2021-06-10_ZBA2021-057-650_ELM_STREET

257 and 271 Mammoth Road, General Business Zoning District, Ward 5 (ZBA2021-059)

Mike Hammer (Agent) proposes to adjust the lot line between properties at 257 and 271 Mammoth Rd. by subdividing 102,453 SF of lot area from 271 Mammoth Rd. and consolidating with 257 Mammoth Rd., where the resulting lot at 257 Mammoth Rd. has parking spaces 0’ from the lot line without the required 10’ landscaped perimeter and without parking bumpers, with lot coverage of 86% where 75% is allowed and with an accessory structure within the required rear and side yard setbacks and where the resulting lot at 271 Mammoth Rd. also has parking spaces 0’ from the lot line without the required 10’ landscaped perimeter and without parking bumpers, as well as an existing free-standing sign that is 3’ from the front lot line where the 1997 permit required a setback of 5’ from the front lot line and seeks a variance from sections 10.07(G) Landscaping, 10.07(K)1 Parking Bumpers, 6.04 Lot Coverage and 8.29(B) Accessory Structures and Uses at 257 Mammoth Road and 10.07(G) Landscaping, 10.07(K)1 Parking Bumpers and 9.09(A)1 Signs at 271 Mammoth Road of the Zoning Ordinance.

Project Application: 2021-06-10_ZBA2021-059-257_AND_271_MAMMOTH_ROAD

Due to the emergency orders issued by the Governor as well as the guidance of public health officials, there will be no physical location in which to attend the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENTS may be submitted at any time up to the close of the public hearing for each case by email sent to ZBA@manchesternh.gov or a voice message called into (603) 792-6736. All comments must include your name and address and the case number. It is recommended that public comment be submitted by email, however you may also attend the meeting through our webinar software by sending an email to the aforementioned address on the day of the meeting and requesting an invitation to participate.

