Monday’s Weather: Heatwave in full force with temps reaching close to 100

Monday’s Weather

Heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. High today Near 100 along with muggy conditions. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Stats

Record Weekend

Saturday: High 93 Old Record: 90 1930 &2005

Sunday: High 94 Old Record 93 1953

Record High for Monday: 97 in 1999

Weather Outlook June 7 – June 11

Today: Hazy sun, very hot & humid High Near 100 (record high) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Very warm & humid Low 74 (record warm low) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy, hot & humid; spot thunderstorm in afternoon High 94 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Hazy, hot, & humid; with a thunderstorm High Near 90 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cooler Low 63 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Thursday: Some sun & not as warm High 81 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 57 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy with a few showers High 74 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 54 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Our record June heatwave will end on Wednesday or Thursday. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Hazy sun & humid

: Hazy sun & humid UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : Mid 80s

: Mid 80s Winds : SW 10-15 mph.

: SW 10-15 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 10:27 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 04:41 PM. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?