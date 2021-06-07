Monday’s Weather: Heatwave in full force with temps reaching close to 100

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
Heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. High today Near 100 along with muggy conditions. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Stats
Record Weekend
Saturday: High 93 Old Record: 90 1930 &2005
Sunday: High 94 Old Record 93 1953
Record High for Monday: 97 in 1999
Weather Outlook June 7 – June 11
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Hazy sun & humid
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: Mid 80s
- Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 54 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 10:27 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 04:41 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!