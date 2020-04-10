Communicast: NH ‘Scouts Support Hospitals’ initiative can use your help

On Sunday April, 5 2020, the Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America and the New Hampshire Hospital Association announced a statewide Scouts Support Hospitals initiative to help out all 31 hospitals across New Hampshire during this evolving Covid19 crisis.

Of necessity, this was a virtual announcement; there was no press conference and so, by video, I got together with Jay Garee, Scout Executive and CEO of the Daniel Webster Council, so you could hear first-hand the amazing community work these young folks are doing. Not only can you feel good about how they are rallying resources but you also have the opportunity to help by sharing simple gifts that will make a huge difference for those on the front lines.

The need is great for everyday things like individually-wrapped hard candies, mints, gum, bottled water, chocolate, pre-packaged snacks and hair ties, headbands, non-scented hand lotion and Chapstick. Yes, Chapstick! A full day behind a mask takes its toll drying out lips. It’s easy to help – write a thank you note (you’d be surprised how that is a morale booster) and gather new unopened items from the list.

The Daniel Webster Council’s 8,500 Scouts, thousands of their parents and 3,000 adult volunteers across the entire state have mobilized to collect, put together and deliver care packages. They are working with each local hospital individually to stay within their unique protocols and procedures and minimize the number of people and distractions at the facilities.

Help the Scouts live their motto ”be prepared and do a good turn daily,” as they put community above self and learn important character values as they practice scouting from home with porch side drop sites and pick-ups.

How can you help?

Email communications@NHscouting.org or visit the website https://nhscouting.org/

And please write and include a thank you note to the men and women on healthcare’s front lines – to show you care – it’s a major morale booster and simple to do.