City rolls out 2023 Healthy Food Access Plan to increase access to fresh healthy food

MANCHESTER, NH – In an effort to help curb the number of Manchester residents having limited access to fresh, healthy foods, the City of Manchester Health Department (MHD), in partnership with the Manchester Food Collaborative, has released its 2023 Manchester Healthy Food Access Plan (HFAP).

According to the 2022 Greater Manchester Community Health Needs Assessment, more than ten percent of Manchester residents had trouble getting access to food in the last three years, and 44% of Manchester school-aged children qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches. Manchester Health Department Supervisor, Elaine Michaud, says it is “very important to address health conditions such as obesity and diabetes, lack of access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and improving access to those foods in high poverty neighborhoods.”

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig says we are improving the well-being for many in need.

“Increased access to healthy foods and proper nutrition contributes to the overall health of our community and will improve the quality of life for our residents. I’m thankful for the Health Department’s proactive approach to decreasing food insecurity, especially for our youth,” Craig said.

In an effort to improve Manchester residents’ access to healthy and culturally-appropriate food, the Manchester Health Department solicited input directly from City residents through surveys and community focus groups. Based on information gathered, and with the help of community partners, including NH Food Bank, NH Hunger Solutions, Families in Transition, Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success (ORIS), Amoskeag Health, Unite Us, and Elliot Health Systems, 23 strategies were identified to improve access to healthy foods for Manchester residents. The strategies fall within the four dimensions of food security, as outlined by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO):

Availability (physical availability of food)

Access (economic and physical access to food)

Utilization (food handling and adequate nutrition)

Stability (stability of the three dimensions above over time

Short-term strategies to be implemented within 1-2 years include:

expanding farmer’s markets and community gardens into low-access/low-income neighborhoods;

strengthen and expand the Health Department’s existing Healthy Corner Store pilot program to additional center city stores ;

creating school-based food access sites, such as pantries or pop-up food distribution events;

supporting infrastructure of existing food pantries and food banks to allow storage of fresh produce and meats; and,

educating the public on available resources.

The plan is part of the Manchester Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) Initiative. Michaud says improving access to healthy food is an investment in the health and well-being of all community members. “Communities are more likely to thrive when residents have access to healthy, affordable, culturally appropriate foods for themselves and their families. This Plan is an important step towards improved healthy food access for Manchester’s citizens.”

The complete 52-page Healthy Food Access Plan can be found here.

https://www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/Health/Services/Healthy-Food-Access