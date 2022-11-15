Digging into data: 2022 Greater Manchester Community Health report is out

Above: Read through the 125-page 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester Health Department on Tuesday released the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

The 2022 Greater Manchester CHNA is completed every three years as required by the Affordable Care Act. This assessment was developed by the City of Manchester Health Department, which serves as the chief strategist for health-and wellness-related issues for the Greater Manchester Public Health Region, in partnership with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth Health, and Elliot Health System. JSI Research and Training Institute collected data from nearly 20 healthcare providers and community leaders in the city and conducted more than 200 resident surveys to develop an accurate assessment of current programs as well as offering solutions to healthcare challenges.

Health in the community is a shared responsibility which requires a comprehensive, multifaceted approach to improving neighborhood conditions and opportunities. The conclusion of the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment provides data and next steps for community leaders, nonprofits, residents and the business community to build on our progress and overcome healthcare challenges in Greater Manchester.

Among the recommendations from the 2022 CHNA:

Establish an Urban Health Research Institute with academic partners to contribute to the science and evidence base of neighborhood health improvement

Harness the use of technology to expand the reach of public health through real-time surveillance, program management and communication

Form a funding hub with healthcare charitable trusts, banks and funding agencies to co-fund, blend and braid investments that can bring neighborhood health improvement strategies to scale

Reconvene a leadership council comprised of key community stakeholders dedicated to improving health that meets regularly to set long-term health improvement goals

Below: A sampling of some of the data graphics included in the 125-page report.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“The assessment should serve as a call to action by the community, including the residents who make Manchester or its region their home, to build neighborhoods of opportunity and resilience,” explains Anna Thomas, Public Health Director for the City of Manchester. “From this

assessment, we will build a community health improvement plan to address the health priorities identified. I am hopeful this will lead to the development of a detailed roadmap toward the goal of a healthier citizenry.”

“I’m grateful for the work of our Health Department and healthcare partners in determining our community’s current health status, needs, and opportunities,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This collective approach, including significant community engagement, will enable us to better address the root causes of issues and ensure that everyone has an opportunity to thrive. Manchester is, and always has been a resilient community, and I look forward to the work ahead in developing the community health improvement plan and building a healthier community.”

The 2022 Greater Manchester CHNA assessed residents’ health behaviors, access to clinical care, food security, trauma and health outcomes and goals for creating healthy homes and neighborhoods. It was determined that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and/or highlighted inequities among city residents associated with housing, food security, technology access for education and other domains, and substance misuse.

Despite these impacts, more than one-third of Manchester residents scored as “thriving” in the wellness assessment, with only 10.5% scoring in the lowest, “suffering,” range on this measure. Manchester residents rated their overall physical and mental health as positive, with few reporting health-related limitations on their daily activities. Housing was highlighted as the highest priority for action in Manchester, with education, healthcare, trauma and substance misuse also among the top priorities for residents.

“At The Elliot, our mission is centered around best serving the health care needs of our community with the latest in treatment and technology. This Community Health Needs Assessment provides important insights and actions we use to care for our community and ensure that we meet our mission,” said Dr. Greg Baxter, President and CEO of Elliot Health System. “We are grateful for the collaboration with Manchester Health Department and other health care partners, as we all work together to identify needs, improve health and well-being, and ensure access to high-quality health care for each and every Manchester resident.”

“We understand the importance of not only providing great clinical care inside our walls, but caring for our patients and communities outside our walls through our population health efforts. We want the communities we serve to be healthy and safe and understand the importance that housing, food security, education, etc. have in overall health outcomes. Our community partnerships are vital in this effort,” cites Maria Padin, MD, FACOG, Chief Medical Officer of Dartmouth Health.

Alex Walker, President & CEO, Catholic Medical Center reiterated, “Collaboration between the city and its partners is vitally important to supporting the health of our community. CMC is proud to participate not only in the CHNA, but also in solutions to address the medical, behavioral, and social health needs of Manchester’s residents.”