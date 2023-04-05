I-93 construction begins next week

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that on Monday, April 10, 2023, daytime road work will begin on Interstate 93, in the southbound lanes, between Exit 10 in Hooksett and Exit 6 in Manchester.

Weather permitting construction crews will temporary close lanes as needed to facilitate the replacement of damaged guardrail. This work is expected to be completed over a two-week period and will take place from approximately 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all message boards and posted signs.

This work is part of the Manchester-Hooksett 43071 $6.4 million Tier I pavement preservation project. The general contractor is Pike Industries from Belmont, NH.