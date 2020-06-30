City residents urged to get COVID-19 test, remain vigilant with masks, social distancing

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester continues to experience community-wide transmission of COVID-19 in neighborhood businesses and the community at large.

As we reopen businesses and other recreation destinations in the city, it is even more important to do the following to stop the spread of the virus as outlined by City of Manchester Health Department and the Manchester Emergency Operations Center:

Everyone should wear a cloth mask when they are outside of the home and in public. This is not a substitute for social/physical distancing and other prevention measures. You still need to stay at least 6 feet away from people, even when wearing a face covering.

Everyone should get tested for COVID-19. Many positive cases do not know that they have the virus. To protect yourself and your loved ones, you are encouraged to get tested.

The City of Manchester Health Department is encouraging all residents to get tested for COVID-19, especially those living within elevated risk neighborhoods as defined by the City Health Dashboard.