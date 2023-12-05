Cinde Warmington Reports Over $1 Million – More Than Any Other NH Gubernatorial Candidate at This Point in Modern State History

Concord, NH – Executive Councilor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cinde Warmington announced today that she has brought in $1 million since launching her campaign in June – breaking the modern-day record for any New Hampshire gubernatorial campaign at this point in the race. As of the December 4 filing deadline, Warmington’s campaign has over $675,000 cash on hand.

Warmington’s December 4th finance filing shows that her campaign has:

Contributions totaling over $1,050,000, since launching on June 1;

More than $675,000 cash on hand;

More than 3,600 contributions, over 90% of which came from donors in New Hampshire;

Contributions from Granite Staters in all 10 counties; and

75% of contributions were of $100 or fewer.

“I’m grateful for the incredible support our campaign has received as we aim to take back the corner office to protect reproductive freedom and address the many challenges that have been ignored for too long,” said Warmington. “I’ve never lost an election and we’re building a coalition that will win once again. Our campaign is best positioned to win in November 2024 and to lead Democrats to victory up and down the ticket. I’ll continue to have conversations with Granite Staters in every corner of New Hampshire to share our plans for making sure everyone in our state can live free and thrive.”

The record fundraising haul comes as Warmington has shown she is the best-positioned Democrat to win in November 2024. Warmington has earned nearly 350 endorsements from elected officials and local leaders. Following the results of the November municipal elections in New Hampshire, prominent Democrats have called her the strongest and only Democratic candidate who can win the general election next fall.