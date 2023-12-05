Proposed 15-day abortion cap bill draws Democrats’ ire

CONCORD, N.H. – As the 2024 New Hampshire General Court prepares to return to work for several months of deliberation upon new legislation, one bill that would prohibit abortions outside of medical emergencies for a fetus that is more than 15 gestational days old (see language below) has drawn concern. Here are some statements from New Hampshire and beyond. Additional statements will be added as they become available.

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee Interim President Heather Williams

Granite State Republicans have taken attacks on reproductive freedom to a new crisis level. It’s hard to wrap my brain around just how unconscionable and dangerous a 15-day abortion ban is. Fifteen days. And that’s on top of the abortion ban and limits on reproductive freedom that Republicans have already pushed into law. But that clearly wasn’t enough, and they’re now pursuing one of the most extreme abortion bans in the U.S.

Republican extremism knows no bounds – the only way to protect access to abortion is to break up the New Hampshire Republican trifecta by electing Democrats to the legislature. Democrats have won 5 seats in the House in 2023 and remain within striking distance of flipping the chamber. Granite Staters deserve leaders who will represent them, not pursue a crusade of attacks on the freedoms they hold dear.

Democratic National Committee Press Secretary Sarafina Chitika

Donald Trump is responsible for the world where extreme MAGA Republicans can enforce these cruel bans – Trump himself brags about it. This is the future that Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis are running on, backing extreme abortion bans for every state across the country. It’s a simple question for every Republican running for office: Do you support this latest attempt to rip away women’s health care freedoms?

Kayla Montgomery, Vice President of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund

“Extreme lawmakers introduce abortion bans every year in New Hampshire – but with Roe v Wade gone and no protections in our state for abortion rights, this bill is extremely dangerous. This near-total ban prohibits abortion before most people even know that they are pregnant. Banning abortion is deeply unpopular everywhere, and especially here in New Hampshire.”

“Abortion must remain safe, legal, and accessible here in New Hampshire, because every Granite Stater deserves the freedom to make their own personal, private medical decisions. Politicians like Representative Dave Testerman, Representative John Sellers, Representative Kristine Perez, and Senator Carrie Gendreau have no place interfering in these decisions.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley

The MAGA majority is going to new extremes in their radical agenda to take away reproductive freedoms, filing a draconian ban on abortion at just 15 days — before most women even know they are pregnant. If passed, this legislation — which makes no exceptions for rape or incest — would be one of the cruelest, most restrictive bans in the country, and thousands of Granite Staters will suffer.

“Make no mistake: Donald Trump’s appointment of the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade is the reason MAGA extremists are more empowered to push bans like this in New Hampshire and across the country. This dangerous ban has no place in New Hampshire, and Republicans running for president, governor, and every office down the ballot need to tell Granite Staters exactly where they stand on this legislation.

State Representative Alexis Simpson (D-Exeter)

The 15-day abortion ban filed by Republican lawmakers is an insult to Granite Staters.

At 15 days, most women do not even know they are pregnant. We must say it like it is – this proposal would amount to a complete abortion ban in New Hampshire, with no exceptions.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, 22 states have banned abortion – and it is clear New Hampshire Republican legislators are attempting to pass a complete abortion ban here as soon as they can with this bill.

The contrast could not be more clear: New Hampshire House Democrats will stand together to add the right to an abortion to our state’s Constitution and fight against the unrelenting attempts at restricting our constituents’ reproductive healthcare.

In a state where voters overwhelmingly believe that reproductive health decisions should be made solely between patient and medical provider, this legislation is absurd. Stopping this bill isn’t enough; it must be completely renounced.