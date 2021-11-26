Check out our ‘shop local’ guide for holiday – and year round – shopping

MANCHESTER, NH – Now that the turkey is out of the way, another tradition trifecta is underway: Black Friday, followed by Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Here at the Ink Link we understand the importance of local. We’re strong supporters of the local business economy, and this year we’ve invited small businesses to be part of our Shop Local Guide. It’s a great way to showcase shopping opportunities that may be off the beaten path, but which provide truly local and unique merchandise.

So before you complete your shopping to-do list check out our local guide and visit the vendors virtually to see their merchandise and keep your local shopping dollars truly local.

If you’re a small business with something to sell and would like to get in on our gift guide, email kristina@manchesterinklink.com.