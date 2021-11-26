Friday’s weather: Wintry mix, with a high of 42

Friday’s Weather
Snow Tracker
5-Day Outlook Nov. 25 – Nov. 29
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A low-pressure system will develop off the New England coast Sunday night and early Monday morning. This storm system may bring the potential for accumulating snow. Check back for updates.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Loon Mountain & Bretton Woods are planning to open on Friday for skiing and boarding.
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Snow, several inches possible. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Snow, several inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
