Friday’s weather: Wintry mix, with a high of 42

Thursday, November 25, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Friday’s Weather

Today a strong cold front will approach from the west. This will bring showers today, which may end as snow showers tonight; producing a dusting to an inch. Much colder and blustery weather arrives behind the cold front to start the weekend.

Snow Tracker

Potential for our first snow of the season on Monday.
More snow possible the end of next week or the weekend. Be prepared and get your snow tires on.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 25 – Nov. 29

Today: Cloudy & cooler with showers. High 42 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Windy & cold with showers to snow showers (dusting-1″). Low 28 (feeling like 14) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Saturday: Some clouds & sun; cold with a brisk wind. High 37 (feeling like 27) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Saturday night: Clearing & cold. Low 23 (feeling like 19) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Increasing clouds. High 38 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with snow developing. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Morning light snow (1″-3″) High 36 (feeling like 30) Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a passing flurry High 38 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and cold Low 23 Winds: Light & Vairable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A low-pressure system will develop off the New England coast Sunday night and early Monday morning. This storm system may bring the potential for accumulating snow. Check back for updates.

Forecast for the White Mountains

Loon Mountain & Bretton Woods are planning to open on Friday for skiing and boarding.

  • Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Snow, several inches possible. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.
  • Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Snow, several inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

