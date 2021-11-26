Friday’s weather: Wintry mix, with a high of 42

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today a strong cold front will approach from the west. This will bring showers today, which may end as snow showers tonight; producing a dusting to an inch. Much colder and blustery weather arrives behind the cold front to start the weekend.

Snow Tracker

Potential for our first snow of the season on Monday.

More snow possible the end of next week or the weekend. Be prepared and get your snow tires on.