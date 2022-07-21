Casting call: Take the stage as The Palace seeks actors grades 2-12 to audition for The Little Mermaid

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 The Palace Theatre Culture, The Arts 0

MANCHESTER, NH – The Palace Theatre in Manchester, New Hampshire is pleased to announce Youth Auditions for their Professional Production of THE LITTLE MERMAID.  These Youth Ensemble Auditions are for performers entering grades 2- 12.   

 The auditions will take place on Tuesday, August 2nd at 5:30pm, 6:30pm, and 7:30pm.    

 Expect to stay for your entire one-hour audition slot.  You will learn a dance and be asked to sing after.  Please come prepared to sing a short section of a song of your choice (musical theatre or Disney preferred).  You will be singing a cappella (without music).  

 THE LITTLE MERMAID performs September 16 through October 1.  We are hoping to double-cast youth performers to lessen the commitment.  A full rehearsal and performance schedule will be available at auditions.   

 To schedule your audition time, please email SebastianGoldberg@palacetheatre.org with performer’s nameagepreferred audition time, and any questions you might have.    

If cast, there is a production fee of $75

 Auditions will be held at Forever Emma Studios (516 Pine Street, Manchester NH).

 

