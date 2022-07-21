Casting call: Take the stage as The Palace seeks actors grades 2-12 to audition for The Little Mermaid

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Palace Theatre in Manchester, New Hampshire is pleased to announce Youth Auditions for their Professional Production of THE LITTLE MERMAID. These Youth Ensemble Auditions are for performers entering grades 2- 12.

The auditions will take place on Tuesday, August 2nd at 5:30pm, 6:30pm, and 7:30pm.

Expect to stay for your entire one-hour audition slot. You will learn a dance and be asked to sing after. Please come prepared to sing a short section of a song of your choice (musical theatre or Disney preferred). You will be singing a cappella (without music).

THE LITTLE MERMAID performs September 16 through October 1. We are hoping to double-cast youth performers to lessen the commitment. A full rehearsal and performance schedule will be available at auditions.

To schedule your audition time, please email SebastianGoldberg@palacetheatre.org with performer’s name, age, preferred audition time, and any questions you might have.

If cast, there is a production fee of $75.

Auditions will be held at Forever Emma Studios (516 Pine Street, Manchester NH).