Thursday's weather: Hot and muggy today, high of 93, with afternoon T-storm

Thursday’s Weather

Today’s high of 93 will not be recorded heat, the record is 97 set in 1955. The heat will make it feel like it’s in the upper 90s. The low of 70 tonight will break the record low max. 66 set in 1946.

HEAT ADVISORY

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.
WHAT: Heat index values into the mid-to-upper-90s.
WHERE: Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties.
IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s tonight breaking the record low max., which will lead to cumulative heat impacts on non-air-conditioned buildings. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if you are vulnerable, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.

5-Day Outlook July 20-July 24

Today: Some sun, hot, and muggy with afternoon strong to severe thunderstorms. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Early thunderstorm, warm and humid. Low 70 (record low max. 66 1946) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Friday: Mainly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid. High 93 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71 (record low max.70 2008) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 94 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear, warm, and humid. Low 72 (record low max. 64 2017) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 97 (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Spot thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 73 (record low max. 61 1929) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first summer heat wave of 90-degree heat & humidity will last through the weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm, a gusty t-storm in the p.m.; storms with damaging winds can briefly interrupt the extreme heat

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: 2-3 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low. Tides: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 06:21 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 12:44 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 74 degrees.

