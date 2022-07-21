Thursday’s weather: Hot and muggy today, high of 93, with afternoon T-storm

Thursday’s Weather
HEAT ADVISORY
5-Day Outlook July 20-July 24
Today: Some sun, hot, and muggy with afternoon strong to severe thunderstorms. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Early thunderstorm, warm and humid. Low 70 (record low max. 66 1946) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Friday: Mainly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid. High 93 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71 (record low max.70 2008) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 94 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear, warm, and humid. Low 72 (record low max. 64 2017) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 97 (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Spot thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 73 (record low max. 61 1929) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our first summer heat wave of 90-degree heat & humidity will last through the weekend.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm, a gusty t-storm in the p.m.; storms with damaging winds can briefly interrupt the extreme heat
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf height: 2-3 feet.
Water temperature: 61 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low. Tides: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 06:21 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 12:44 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee