Thursday’s weather: Hot and muggy today, high of 93, with afternoon T-storm

Tonight: Early thunderstorm, warm and humid. Low 70 (record low max. 66 1946) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Friday: Mainly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid. High 93 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71 (record low max.70 2008) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 94 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear, warm, and humid. Low 72 (record low max. 64 2017) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 97 (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Spot thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 73 (record low max. 61 1929) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first summer heat wave of 90-degree heat & humidity will last through the weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm, a gusty t-storm in the p.m.; storms with damaging winds can briefly interrupt the extreme heat

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: 2-3 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low. Tides: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 06:21 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 12:44 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee