The Weekender: Highlights of happenings in and around Manchester

Multi-Day Events

July 22-24

The 14th Annual Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo will be hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester, NH USA on July 22 – 24, 2022. This New England expo features an eclectic mix of tattoo artists, vendors, contests, live music, and more!

July 23 & 24

Maine Renaissance Faire, 106B York Street Kennebunk, ME – Ticketed event. As the knights are presented in glorious style to the crowd and the heralds cry the pairings, soon the thunder of hooves and clash of lances breaks through the roar of the crowd! Come and experience the thrill of the joust! Armored knights battle it out for the title of tournament champion. Who will be the victor? Faire continues July 30&31.

July 21

Griffin Library American Independence Museum’s Traveling Trunk Program 5-6 p.m. Free event. Calling all history buffs ages 6-12, come on by the library on Thursday, July 21st at 5 PM to experience the American Independence Museum’s Traveling Trunk. We’ll learn about what life was like for New Hampshire Colonists in the 18th century and how they participated in the Revolutionary War. Register here.

July 22

Diz’s Mullet Night – 860 Elm St., Manchester, 5-9 p.m. Wear your best mullet, flip up that collar and head down to Diz’s Cafe to enjoy the BEST ERA EVER – 1980s – Your favorite movies, your favorite music, your favorite food and drinks! Plan ahead for future theme nights! See Diz’s Events Calendar on our website: dizscafe.com/event-calendar

“Star Wars Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” free movie at Manchester City Library 3 p.m.

July 23

Touch a Truck, Mall of NH – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Mall of New Hampshire is hosting its annual Touch a Truck event on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bring the family and explore large and cool vehicles such a: police rescue cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances, cranes, tow trucks, tractor trailers, and more! Located in the Food Court parking lot.

Support the Troops Car Show, 285 Old Candia Rd, Candia: Brought to you by BigFoot Baggers and American Ram Club – New Hampshire Chapter Show car registration will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be prizes and trophies for the car show and there will be a cornhole tournament as well.

$20 entry fee for the car show $5 entry for spectators

There will be a 50-50 The cornhole tournament will be a separate entry fee.



2nd Annual Blueberry Fest, Keenan Family Farm, Sanbornton – Pick your own blueberries, visit the animals, shop with talented NH artisans, listen to live music, and stop at the cookie truck for a sweet treat. All here on the farm!

July 24

Explore Appledore Island Walking Tour Summer Cruise- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM UNH Pier – Spend the day on Appledore Island, one of the nine beautiful Isles of Shoals off the coasts of Maine and New Hampshire, and visit the Shoals Marine Lab. Travel out to Appledore on the University of New Hampshire research vessel, the R/V Gulf Challenger, with UNH Marine Docent tour guides. Investigate the intriguing intertidal creatures and zooplankton collected from the ocean at informal science stations on the boat. More info and registration here.

Sneak Peek and Next Week

July 27

“Encanto” Family movie night at Veterans Park, 8 p.m.