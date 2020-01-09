Brew News Mashup | Jan. 8: New Year, new brews on tap

It’s a new year. Let’s celebrate with some new beer. Here’s what we got:

WHAT’S ON TAP?

Pipe Dream Brewing

On Jan. 1, Pipe Dream Brewing in Londonderry released two versions of 2-Fer (6 percent). 2-Fer is Pipe Dream’s first session stout. One version is aged on a unique blend of dark roasted coffee beans, resulting in bold flavors of chocolate, nuts and toffee. The other version is aged on Madagascar vanilla beans, which imparts similar flavors with a smooth and creamy vanilla finish.

Long Blue Cat Brewing Company

Recently, Long Blue Cat Brewing in Londonderry re-released their Cherry Oatmeal Stout (7.6 percent), which is made with local cherries from Sunnycrest Farm in Londonderry.

They also released their Kranberry Kolsch (4.6 percent), a crisp German ale made with fresh cranberries.

Backyard Brewery and Kitchen

On Jan. 4, Backyard Brewery in Manchester released Snow Day (7.5 percent), a white IPA brewed with orange peel, coriander and traditional witbier yeast. It’s heavily dry-hopped with Azacca, Enigma and Ahtanum hops, resulting in a citrus flavor with light mouthfeel and moderate bitterness.

They also dropped Buzz Lightbeer (5.7 percent), a light-colored blonde stout made with Honduran cacao nibs and espresso beans. The flavor is roasty and chocolatey with a smooth and clean feel.

Finally, Backyard released Hooligan (7.2 percent). Owner Marcus Doucet says this traditional British pub beer is “a hat tip to sleepy bars with jovial conversation.” It is described as being well balanced between malty and hoppy, and packed with flavor. It’s made with traditional British ale yeast for a slightly fruity character.

Kelsen Brewing Company

Kelsen Brewing in Derry came out with their very first pilsner last Black Friday and Partizan Pils (5.4 percent) was re-released in the taproom this month as it will be on rotation through the winter and sold in 16.9 ounce bottles.

Partizan is their take on a classic style, and named after the spears used in Europe during the Middle Ages. Brewed with pilsner malt and noble hops, and fermented with a German pilsner yeast strain, it’s intended to be light, crisp and easy to drink. Kelsen is lagering it at colder temperatures to make the finish extra smooth.

The brewery also recently re-released its popular Double Battle Axe DIPA (9 percent), which will be available through the month of January. This award-winning double IPA is randomly released two or three times per year, and canned in four-packs. It’s a hazy orange beer with floral hops and a simple malt bill.

Visitors to the taproom will also be able to catch the Vendel Imperial Stout (9.4 percent), which will be available throughout the winter on draft and in 22-ounce bottles. Vendel is brewed with locally roasted coffee and bittersweet chocolate paired with a variety of dark malts. They also add flaked oats for a creamy mouthfeel.

603 Brewery

On Friday (Jan. 10), 603 Brewery in Londonderry is re-releasing Wood Devil DIPA (9.2 percent) as a limited release. The popular ale with notes of tropical fruit, citrus and “assertive” bitterness usually comes out three times a year on tap and in 16-ounce four-packs.

The following Friday (Jan. 17), they’ll be dropping Paler Shades of Stout NITRO Blonde Stout (7.8 percent). It will be available at the brewery only on nitro draft and in 16-ounce four-packs. The imperial blonde stout is brewed with lactose sugar and aged over cacao nibs and coffee beans from Flight Coffee Roasters in Bedford. The cans are nitrogenated, helping to create a smooth mouthfeel.

Rockingham Brewing Company

On Saturday (Jan. 11), Rockingham Brewing in Derry is bringing back one of their most popular annual brews: Remy’s DIPA (9 percent). This rye-based New England IPA is brewed every year in honor of the owner’s dog Remy’s birthday. Whatever age he turns, they donate that percentage of the sales to a local animal rescue organization. This year, that’ll be 8 percent of the batch proceeds going to the Greater Derry Humane Society.

To Share Brewing Company

To Share in Manchester is coming out with two new beers. On Friday (Jan. 10), they’re dropping MancHampton (8.6 percent), a winter saison made in collaboration with Tilton Brothers Brewing Company in Hampton. It has flavors of cacao, banana, nutmeg and black pepper, with a light brown color.

In the next week or two, they also plan on launching Sweel (7.7 percent) their latest double IPA. All their rotating DIPAs are named after sweater-wearing sea creatures; in this case, an eel. Sweel is a hazy and tropical fruity beer made with Eureka!, Eukanot and Calypso hops.

Lithermans Limited

Lithermans in Concord just released Throne of Gold (6.4 percent) in draft only. It’s a Barbados rum punch-inspired sour ale made with tangerine, passion fruit and fresh nutmeg. The plan is to release them everywhere in cans by the end of the month. They just did a 15 barrel batch of draft beer for the tasting room plus a few other places.

Moonlight Meadery

Moonlight Meadery in Londonderry is releasing an exclusive, small-batch run of their mead Importance (14 percent) in 375ml bottles this month. It’s made with blueberries, black currants, and black cherries. It’s aged in an American oak barrel for a year and a half.

Meanwhile, in the tasting room, they are offering a honeybar with rare Christmas Bush honey and Leatherwood honey from Tanzania. And they’ve introduced a new barrel tasting menu, which offers a flight of barrel-aged meads, such as Truth Bee Told, aged in 20-year-old scotch whiskey barrels. It’s $40 per person for a flight of seven barrel-aged meads.

