Vote for MHT: We’re in the running for USA Today’s 10 Best Small Airports

MANCHESTER, NH — If you’ve traveled much at all you know that our little Manchester-Boston Regional Airport ranks right up there when it comes to quick check-ins and efficient security processing. With new and updated eateries, a NH Liquor and Wine Outlet on the other side of the security gate for all your tax-free gift-giving needs, ample parking and on-site car rentals, an “animal relief” area for rover, a nursing station for moms and babies, and a business center/lounge there is certainly a lot to love about #MHT.

Now it’s time to tell the world.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is in the running for the honor of USA Today’s 10Best Small Airports. You can vote right now — and once every day between now and January 13. Just click here to vote, and then share this post on your social media page.

Although the leaderboard is no longer visible, Cheryl Pava, MHT’s marketing/PR specialist reports our airport was in ninth position, so get clicking and sharing!

Results will be announced Jan. 24 at noon on the USA Today’s 10Best.com site!