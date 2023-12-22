Becker Street display voted No. 1 – again – in city’s annual Holiday Lights Contest

MANCHESTER, NH – With just a few days until the Christmas holiday, Mayor Joyce Craig announced the winner of Manchester’s 4th Annual Holiday Lights Contest: Ryan Kalantzis and Chad Stanton at 100 Becker St.

Ryan and Chad’s entry featured bright lights and – of course – music from Mariah Carey.

Ryan and Chad have held the title of Winner of the Manchester Holiday Lights Contest two years running now. This year’s Holiday Lights Contest featured 20 displays throughout our city. Voting began on December 7 and was available to all residents through Wednesday, December 20. The winner was officially announced on a Facebook Live event this afternoon (see above), where Mayor Craig stood with Ryan and Chad to showcase their contest-winning lights display.

“For Ryan and Chad, the holiday season really is multiple seasons – their preparation begins in the fall, inventorying their display and plotting for the year,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Ryan and Chad have been a part of this holiday contest since we started it four years ago, and with their incredible display, it’s no surprise they’ve placed every time – including winning the contest for the last two years. Thank you to Ryan and Chad, and their English Bulldog Rocky, for all your hard work and dedication to spreading holiday cheer to your neighbors throughout the city. And thank you to all those who entered a display, voted and made this year’s contest possible. Enjoy the holiday season, Manchester.”

Prizes for the contest are being supplied by the event sponsor, the Manchester Radio Group, and the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will all be receiving prizes.

The List of Winners is as follows:

1st Place: 100 Becker Street

2nd Place: 575 Brent Street

3rd Place: 90 Waverly Street

Congratulations to this year’s winners, and thank you to the Manchester Radio Group and all who participated and voted! Residents should enjoy these entries all holiday season with the map of all 20 entries below (click the button on the top left of the map to expand the addresses).