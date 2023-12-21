BAE Systems and Harbor Care collaborate to end veteran homelessness in NH

NASHUA, NH – Harbor Care has received a grant of $5,000 from BAE Systems, as both organizations collaborate to end homelessness among Veterans in New Hampshire.

The funding will provide vital assistance to veterans, including ensuring access to shelter, food, and other essential resources, with the aim of aiding homeless veterans in their journey toward stability.

“We believe in the importance of standing together to support those who have served our country. This donation reflects our ongoing dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of veterans experiencing homelessness, helping them rebuild and regain a sense of security,” said Henry J. Och, President and CEO of Harbor Care.

“BAE Systems is proud to collaborate with Harbor Care to provide crucial support to those who have sacrificed so much for our nation,” said Amy Sweeney, head of Community Investment at BAE Systems Electronic Systems sector. “As the largest provider of supportive housing for the veterans in the state, Harbor Care makes a tremendous difference in the lives of Veterans experiencing homelessness.”

The non-profit agency provides housing to more than 450 veterans and their family members each year. Through innovative, proven models of housing, economic support, and community partnerships, Harbor Care has helped achieve and maintain an effective end to veteran homelessness in Nashua, NH, since 2017. Partnering with statewide shelters and Veteran support organizations, the agency is now working to help the rest of the state achieve the same milestone.

About Harbor Care

Drawing on four decades of experience, Harbor Care helps more than 5,000 NH residents at risk of homelessness each year solve some of life’s most challenging issues. Harbor Care’s mission is to provide vital services, including housing and healthcare to all in our community needing assistance. With this work, everyone gets to live safe, stable and healthy lives, filled with purpose, respect and dignity. To learn more about Harbor Care and how to support the non-profit organization, visit www.harborcarenh.org .

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.