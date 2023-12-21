GOP State Senators call on UNH to stand up against harassment of Jewish students

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Republican Senators have sent a letter to University of New Hampshire President James Dean asking the school to stand up to anti-Semitic harassment that has sprung up on college campuses across the country, including in Durham.

Citing “student rallies utilizing offensive language and messages, swastikas painted on bathroom walls, and even facility members voicing antisemitic hate speech” on the UNH campus, the group of 13 State Senators urged Dean to “to show that hatred and bigotry is not supported by the University in any way.”

“The New Hampshire Senate recently passed Senate Resolution 11, reaffirming our support for the State of Israel and the safety and security of its people. We are calling on the University to similarly reaffirm its commitment to denouncing all hate speech and racism, especially those related to antisemitic hate.”

A copy of the letter can be found below.