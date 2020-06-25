Annual farm market launches June 25 with streamlined vendors

MANCHESTER, NH – Intown’s Farm Stand returns to Victory Park Thursdays for the summer beginning June 25. Due to COVID-19 a smaller version of the Farmers Market will be in place featuring fresh produce from Fresh Start Farms, operated by ORIS (Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success) and DJ’s Natural Honey.

The growing season will continue to bring new items weekly, so stop by the farm stand (across from the City Library between Pine and Chestnut streets) between 3-6 p.m. each Thursday and see what’s fresh.