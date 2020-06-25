June 26: Diversity in NH – how can we be more inclusive? A community conversation

MANCHESTER, NH – Join five Granite Staters on June 16 as they discuss diversity and inclusion in our state, how we can be more inclusive, and how we can keep the dialogue going in a positive direction into the future. The online conversation is set for 12 p.m.

⇒ Register here for this free event.

New Hampshire is a tight-knit community where we support one another. Since colonial times, we’ve used town meetings as a way to discuss issues facing us and collaborate to find solutions.

Over the past few months, there’s been a renewed focus on the different lived experiences of Americans based on the color of their skin. The tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks (to name just a few) have served as rallying cries to confront the systemic injustices that continue to exist more than a century after slavery was ended. At the same time, our country is reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the deaths of over 118,000 Americans and has led to the deepest recession in our lifetime. And the impact of both the virus and the collapse of the U.S. economy is being felt disproportionately by Blacks and Hispanics especially among racial minorities.

Five panelists of different ages, backgrounds and ethnicities will be participating and bringing their own unique experiences to the conversation that will focus on how we can do a better job of being inclusive in New Hampshire and what conversations should be taking place to foster inclusivity. Join us as we confront the impact of the legacy of racism and intolerance on our community today and continue the conversation … together.

Join the Conversation With: