Aldermanic Preview: COVID money, Penuche’s request, city employee update

The Manchester Board of Aldermen will meet electronically on May 19, 2020. Here’s just a few of the topics in their meeting packet.

Additional CARES Act money coming to Manchester

Just over $1.5 million in additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding is set to be given to Manchester.

Manchester Director of Planning and Community Development Leon LaFreniere recommends that $540,034 goes to emergency solutions grant funding that could address homelessness issues such as rapid rehousing, emergency shelters and homeless prevention.

LaFreniere recommends the board use the rest of the money to address other various COVID-19 expenses such as the purchase of personal protective equipment, support in rent and mortgage payments for those unemployed due to COVID-19 and direct grants to help businesses with less than 10 employees.

Action by the board is expected sometime in June.

Parties next to Penuche’s

Penuche’s Music Hall Owner Chuck Kalantsis has requested the board close off a few hundred feet of Lowell Street next to Penuche’s every Sunday from May 24 to Oct. 25.

Kalantsis has run the temporary street closure expansion of his club and restaurant in some form over the past four years, and says he has trained his staff in proper social distancing techniques. However, his requests have drawn controversy in the past.

City employees no longer need paid special leave policy

City of Manchester Human Services Director Kathleen Ferguson says that support for a paid special leave policy unanimously approved by the board on March 31 is no longer needed.

Ferguson says that the vast majority of city employees have either returned to work or are working remotely and better understanding of how to keep city employees safe while not working remotely have been learned over the past few weeks.

Additionally, state and federal funding for any employees needing to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 have been given to Manchester since the March 31 vote.

First responders eligible for stipend

Recently, Governor Chris Sununu approved a stipend of $300 per-week bonus for first responders across New Hampshire retroactively from May 4 to June 30. Part-time first responders can receive $150 per-week during that time period.

If the city accepts that funding, the Manchester Police Department would be line to receive $623,914 and the Manchester Fire Department would receive $504,600.