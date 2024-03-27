ACOG Endorses Cinde Warmington for New Hampshire Governor

Concord, NH – The American College of Obstetrician–Gynecologists (ACOG) PAC announced their endorsement of Cinde Warmington for Governor of New Hampshire one day before the United States Supreme Court hears oral arguments to ban mifepristone. ACOG is the foremost professional membership organization for obstetricians and gynecologists and is dedicated to improving women’s health.

“I am honored to earn ACOG’s endorsement and look forward to working alongside them to protect reproductive health care as governor,” said Cinde Warmington. “If radical Republicans take control of the corner office, there’s no doubt anti-abortion activists will move quickly to enact their extreme agenda and endanger women across our state. Everyone should have the freedom to make their own reproductive health care decisions, and that includes accessing affordable, safe, and legal abortion care and contraception without government interference. As governor, I will fight to ensure all Granite Staters have the freedom to make their own reproductive health care decisions.”

“Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, there has been a dangerous assault on abortion access across the country by extreme Republicans, including right here in New Hampshire,” said Dr. Ellen Joyce, an OB-GYN and former chair of NH ACOG. “As doctors, it is critical that we are able to provide our patients with the medical care they need, including safe and legal abortion care. We need Cinde in the corner office so she can continue fighting to defend abortion access and protect our reproductive freedoms.”

“Cinde understands that an abortion is health care. She knows medicine is about caring for human beings, not about politics or ideology. She is committed to enhancing women’s health by giving them control over their bodies and their fertility, making them free and the world a better place,” said Dr. Oge Young, a retired OB-GYN in Concord. “Remarkably, New Hampshire is the only New England state that does not protect abortion rights. Republicans are threatening to impose extreme bans, attempting to pass a bill this session that would ban abortion after 15 days (before a woman even knows she is pregnant). If Kelly Ayotte or Chuck Morse were to become governor of New Hampshire, they would want to enact their agenda limiting a woman’s freedom to choose if and when she would like to have a family.”

ACOG PAC’s endorsement adds to Warmington’s list of supporters. Her campaign for the corner office has been endorsed by SEA/SEIU Local 1984, former Governor Howard Dean, former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, former Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, Senator Becky Whitley, Senator Donovan Fenton, Senator Sue Prentiss, Mayor Jay Kahn, Mayor Byron Champlin, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, and Mayor Dale Girard.