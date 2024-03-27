Thursday’s weather: Mild with periods of rain with flood watch in effect, a high of 50

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

WEATHER ALERT

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON?
WHAT: Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
WHERE: Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack, Strafford, and Western and Central Hillsborough.
WHEN: From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
IMPACTS: Small streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Rainfall up to 2 inches will combine with over an inch of snowmelt runoff to cause urban, low-lying, and small-stream flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.

Thursday’s Weather

Today is mild with periods of rain (.70″) with a high of 52; there can be ponding on roadways.

5-Day Outlook, March 28-April 1

Today: Periods of rain (.70″) and mild. High 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Periods of rain (.50″) & breezy. Low 39 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy with some morning showers and windy. High 50 (feel like 41) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph
Friday night: Mostly clear & windy. Low 36 (feel like 23) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph
Saturday: Sunny with strong gusty winds. High 50 (feel like 42) Winds: 20-30+ mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 35 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Easter: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 51 (feel like 46) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 55 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Becoming cloudy with some rain late. Low 36 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high of around 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for Easter Sunday is some sun & clouds with a high of 51.

A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

