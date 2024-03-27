Thursday’s weather: Mild with periods of rain with flood watch in effect, a high of 50

WEATHER ALERT

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON?

WHAT: Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.

WHERE: Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack, Strafford, and Western and Central Hillsborough.

WHEN: From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Small streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Rainfall up to 2 inches will combine with over an inch of snowmelt runoff to cause urban, low-lying, and small-stream flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.

Thursday’s Weather