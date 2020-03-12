3 Manchester nursing homes earn national recognition for quality care

MANCHESTER, NH – Three Manchester-based skilled nursing facilities were honored by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for enhancing the lives of their residents through exceptional care, as part of its Quality Initiative Recognition Program. They are:

St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester St. Joseph Residence in Manchester

The program recognized each facility for achieving goals related to reduced hospitalization rates, increased customer/resident satisfaction levels, off-label usage of antipsychotics and enhanced functional and physical ability of residents.

“Quality of care is essential for skilled nursing facilities, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Alain Bernard, assistant vice president of healthcare services for Catholic Charities New Hampshire. “It requires sharp attention to detail, exceptional teamwork and an unwavering commitment to resident needs. For Mt. Carmel, St. Teresa and St. Joseph to be recognized for achieving key quality initiatives is an incredible honor and a testament to our dedicated and talented staff.”

Each facility was recognized, along with other skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities nationwide, at the AHCA/NCAL Quality Summit in Grapevine, Texas, March 9-11.

All three facilities are operated by Catholic Charities New Hampshire.