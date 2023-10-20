2 public hearings next week to review the state’s 10-year transportation improvement plan

CONCORD, NH – The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT), which is made up of the five Executive Councilors and the Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT), has scheduled public hearings throughout the state in September and October. The Hearings scheduled for next week are listed below. The complete list is available on the NHDOT website.

Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 7 p.m., Town of Hampstead 11 Main Street Meeting Room, Hampstead

Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 7 p.m., Goffstown Fire Station # 18, 18 Church Street 2nd floor meeting room (elevator available), Goffstown.

The purpose of these Hearings is to receive public comments/testimony on transportation projects and priorities included in the draft 2025-2034 Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan, as recommended by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to GACIT. Those not able to attend the meetings can submit written testimony within 10 days of the completion of the Public Hearings (but no later than November 3, 2023, at 4 p.m.)

Copies of documents related to the Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan (2025-2034) are available for review on the NHDOT website, or by contacting the Bureau of Planning & Community Assistance at the Department of Transportation (603) 271-3344.

Written Comments are to be addressed to:

William E. Watson, P.E.

Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance

New Hampshire Department of Transportation

John O. Morton Building, 7 Hazen Drive

P.O. Box 483

Concord, NH 03302-0483

NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at info@dot.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-6495, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483, TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.