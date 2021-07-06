New Hampshire Tourism Encourages Visitors to “Leave No Trace” while Experiencing State’s Great Outdoors

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development (DTTD) has partnered with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics – a national organization that promotes sustainable tourism practices – to launch a statewide “Leave No Trace” campaign. This collaborative educational effort encourages visitors to practice sustainable tourism through seven principles that provide a road map of things to do to venture into the state’s great outdoors more consciously.

An expected 3.45 million visitors will enter the Granite State this summer, with many travelers drawn to the state’s natural attributes that include the White Mountains National Forest; a scenic stretch of the Appalachian Trail; and state parks that offer thousands of miles of recreation from the Seacoast to the Great North Woods, including biking, hiking, fishing, ATVing, and more.

“The state’s tourism industry has been incredibly resilient over the last year and a half, and we are expecting to see close to $1.8 billion in summer travel spending,” says Taylor Caswell, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. “This is great news for our state, but we need to make sure that all travelers are educated on ways to stay safe, as well as protect and respect the natural resources for which New Hampshire is famous.”

In recent years, an increasing interest in hiking and outdoor adventures has led to issues with overcrowding not only in New Hampshire, but in outdoor recreation destinations nationwide. In addition to Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, DTTD engaged federal, state, local and regional partners to further enhance the program.

Providing visitors and residents with knowledge to safely enjoy and protect the state’s spectacular natural landscapes and destinations, the “Leave No Trace” program includes:

Plan Ahead and Prepare: There are many ways to experience New Hampshire’s outdoors; pre-planning goes a long way to ensure a safe and more enjoyable adventure.

There are many ways to experience New Hampshire’s outdoors; pre-planning goes a long way to ensure a safe and more enjoyable adventure. Trash Your Trash: Litter can spoil even the most beautiful areas of New Hampshire’s wide-open spaces and crystal-clear waters.

Litter can spoil even the most beautiful areas of New Hampshire’s wide-open spaces and crystal-clear waters. Be Careful with Campfires: Preventing wildfires and stopping the spread of invasive bug species today keeps campfire traditions alive for years to come.

Preventing wildfires and stopping the spread of invasive bug species today keeps campfire traditions alive for years to come. Keep NH’s Wildlife Wild: Stay safe and respect wildlife that call New Hampshire home, including black bears, moose, and wild turkeys.

Stay safe and respect wildlife that call New Hampshire home, including black bears, moose, and wild turkeys. Stick to the Trails and Camp Overnight Right: Sometimes the path well-traveled is the best path to follow to prevent injury and reduce damage to plants, trails, and the landscape.

Sometimes the path well-traveled is the best path to follow to prevent injury and reduce damage to plants, trails, and the landscape. Leave it as you find it: To preserve the state’s millions of acres of pristine wilderness and incredible historical landmarks, refrain from picking or taking items.

To preserve the state’s millions of acres of pristine wilderness and incredible historical landmarks, refrain from picking or taking items. Share the Outdoors: Everyone deserves to have a great time outside and to not be bothered by others.

New Hampshire Commissioner of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Sarah Stewart adds: “We certainly recognize the need to strike a balance of responsible and sustainable tourism, and believe it is a shared responsibility. ‘Leave No Trace’ provides all of us the steps we can take to ensure what we love about New Hampshire is here for future generations to enjoy.”

“We are fortunate enough to be the stewardship education partner for Visit New Hampshire, and to all the visitors and residents who recreate outdoors in the Granite State,” said Andrew Leary, National Outreach Manager at the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. “Avoidable impacts happen when we recreate outdoors, but with your help, everyone who loves spending time outside can be the solution to protecting New Hampshire’s wonderful outdoor experiences.”

To learn more about the “Leave No Trace” program, visit https://www.visitnh.gov/leavenotrace.