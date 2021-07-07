Wednesday’s weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today very warm and humid with sunshine mixing with clouds. During the afternoon thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds.

Weather Outlook July 7 – July 11

Today: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 89 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with afternoon showers High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid with showers & thunderstorms High 76 Winds Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday night: Few clouds & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Clouds with some sun and humid High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly sunny and less humid High 81 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is possible Thursday into Friday as tropical moisture from Elsa interacts with a stalled front. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Humid with a mix of sun & clouds. A chance of afternoon showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

: Humid with a mix of sun & clouds. A chance of afternoon showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Temperature : In the lower 80s.

: In the lower 80s. Winds : West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water temperature : 58 degrees.

: 58 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 10:41 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 04:46 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!