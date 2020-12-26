1 injured in late-night shooting on Hall Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for more information about a shooting on Friday night.

On December 25, 2020, at approximately 11:05 p.m. Manchester Police Officers responded to the area of 182 Hall St. for a report of a shooting. One victim was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspects had fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line online or by calling 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.