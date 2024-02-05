What’s on the agenda: Zoning Board to meet Feb. 8

ZONING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, February 8 at 6 p.m. and the following cases will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

ZBA2024-001: 198 Wilson Street, Redevelopment District, Ward 7

Applicant has proposed to establish a tattoo parlor within 55’ from the exterior wall of a residential building in a residential zone where 500’ is required and seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance sections 5.10(H-6)12 Tattoo Parlors and 8.06(2) Tattoo Parlors.

ZBA2024-002: 77 Grove Avenue, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has proposed to maintain one parking space within 4’ of a building and a second parking space within the front yard setback that is within 4’ of the side lot line and seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks (3 Counts).

ZBA2024-003: 35 High Street, Civic-Institutional District, Ward 3

Applicant has proposed to establish a real estate office occupying approximately 566 SF in the basement, which represents an expansion of a non-conforming use created by a variance granted in case ZBA2021-153 which allowed for a five-unit multi-family dwelling. Applicant seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 11.04(F) Expansion or Changes in Use Created by Variance.

ZBA2024-004: 91 Russell Street, Residential Two-Family District, Ward 2

Applicant has proposed to construct an attached one-story two-stall garage with a 4’ side yard setback where 10’ is required and seeks a variance from Zoning Ordinance section 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, February 1 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it will be made available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

CU2023-030: 25 Lowell Street, Application approved.

25 Lowell Street, SP2023-015: 25 Lowell Street, Application approved.

25 Lowell Street, CU2024-003: 607 Chestnut Street, Application approved.

The Planning Board will meet again on Thursday, February 15. A meeting agenda will be posted online once it is ready. The meeting will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. A recording of the meeting will be made available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.