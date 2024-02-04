Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 39

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Monday’s Weather
High pressure very gradually builds eastward into New Hampshire through the end of the week with dry weather expected with highs today in the upper 30s but feeling like 29.
Weather Alert
High pressure pushes south of New England with a moderating trend expected for the middle and latter portions of next week. No significant precipitation is expected through at least Friday.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 5-9
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. North winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, north winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 22 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.