Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 39

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Monday’s Weather

High pressure very gradually builds eastward into New Hampshire through the end of the week with dry weather expected with highs today in the upper 30s but feeling like 29.

Weather Alert

High pressure pushes south of New England with a moderating trend expected for the middle and latter portions of next week. No significant precipitation is expected through at least Friday.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 5-9

Today: Sunny & breezy. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: N 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 41 Winds: Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mild with lots of sunshine. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun and mild. High 48 Winds: SSE5-10 mph
Friday night: Some showers. Low 35 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first full week of February will be dry with temperatures above normal. This Saturday highs could reach the lower fifties.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. North winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, north winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 22 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

 

