Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 39

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. North winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, north winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 22 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.