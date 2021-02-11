West High School Q2 honor roll

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 Manchester School District Education, School News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

West High School

MANCHESTER, NH – The following 217 students earned honor-roll status at West High School for the second-quarter marking period.

President’s List

First Name Last Name Grade
Aldin Bejtovic 12
Edward Bridge 12
Valerie Denis 12
Ikechukwu Ezeugwu 12
Deborah Fahel 12
Christopher Fiorenza 12
Hidemar Gatase 12
Abigail Hall 12
Joshua Hill-MacAskill 12
Mya Joseph 12
Seanna Kelly 12
Brady Krause 12
Samuel Louis 12
Liem Namiot 12
Samikshya Pahari 12
Jordan Richards 12
Peter St. Germain 12
Kendrik Walsh 12
Richard Afuola 11
Chloe Beaudet 11
Kassidy Benson 11
Deepa Bhujel 11
Laura Bregu 11
Theodore Deel 11
Logan Ducasse 11
Harmony Gagnon 11
Colleen Graf 11
Gunner Gunski 11
Ella Hanson 11
Victoria-Rose Ingle 11
Madison Lacroix 11
Tina Nguyen 11
Olivia Page-Howe 11
Britney Pomerleau 11
Melissa Ramirez 11
Gabriella Tozaj 11
Nour AbiFarah 10
Janyla Abreu 10
Cade Bearfield 10
Shelbi Camire 10
Soham Deshmukh 10
Camrin Dickson 10
Elizabeth Fahel 10
Irfan Hasanovic 10
Sadie Mae Helena Jackson 10
Ryan Kelly 10
Dana LeClair 10
Ian Letson 10
Emelie Mejia 10
Shahd Mohamed 10
Shaghaf Mohammed 10
Ella Nadeau 10
Angelee Nos 10
Rebecca Richards 10
Xiomara Rivera 10
Alexander Sousa 10
Paige Szumiesz 10
Kristen Winslow 10
Sara Addir 9
Esteban Arango Lopez 9
Amanda Augusto 9
Dominic Engel 9
Bryce Goyette 9
Erin Murphy 9
Katelyn Plehandzic 9
Carter Post 9
Carina Richard 9
Blake Spence 9
Michelle Valley 9

High Honors

First Name Last Name Grade
Anya Ahmed 12
Kevin Belem 12
Matthew Bishop 12
Lily Brault 12
Elizabeth Downs 12
Jordan Escabi 12
Rosemarie Feeney 12
Natalie Gutierrez 12
Nicholas Jones 12
Adnan Jusufovic 12
Tarik Krestalica 12
Sean Lamson 12
Mackenzie Maloney 12
Shreejana Mongar 12
Kelsey Paradis 12
Zachary Pino 12
Connor Place 12
Nisham Prasai 12
Depisha Rai 12
Ryan Rosenberg 12
Donald Rousseau 12
Abigail St. Jean 12
Stephanie Sullivan 12
Abuk Teng 12
Timothy Trinh 12
Bryan Truong 12
Medin Vrevic 12
Furqan Aifari 11
Maria Amokrane 11
Joeliz Chavez 11
Brody Disko 11
Samaiya George 11
Fady Habib 11
Angelina Jones-Carver 11
Tunza Kitandala 11
Daniel Leavy 11
Cole Lodi 11
Rebekah McCorkle 11
Alexsi Mercado 11
Ellie Stewart 11
Zoey Szumiesz 11
Icean Taylor 11
Neeven Beda 10
Conner Bourgeois 10
Alexa Cabrar 10
Eoghen Camacho 10
Elliot Casciotti 10
Jayson Collado 10
Paige Cronier 10
Angely Diaz 10
Lottie Emery 10
Hannah Glynn 10
Linelis Inoa 10
Gabriel Keefe 10
Ayushma Limbu 10
Alexys McCall 10
Annamaria Meza 10
Kyleigh Pierce 10
Nyanakuak Piok 10
Farah Qureshi 10
Jessica Rodrigues 10
Annalee Ronnquist 10
Kaitlyn Therrien 10
Jean Valdez Garcia 10
Caden Young 10
Edinson Benitez 9
Amar Douidi 9
Caitlin Doward 9
Yordanny Estevez 9
Kieran Fitzpatrick 9
Prashna Ghalley 9
Omar Krestalica 9
Fernanda Machado 9
Vick Mahindru 9
Hayden Marshall 9
Megan Mathison 9
Aruna Monger 9
Madison Parents 9
Antara Tamang 9
Amaya Vaughn 9
Anthony Worden 9

Honors

First Name Last Name Grade
Mark Basnett 12
James Cavanaugh 12
Carson Filardo 12
Colin Frost 12
Chenoa Gomez Acevedo 12
Quinn Gosselin 12
Courtney Gustafson 12
Samuel Kwibe 12
Bailey Lister 12
Johndale Reiner Malenab 12
Mikayla Millard 12
Sarah Poist 12
Aashray Raut 12
Kelsie Shaunessy 12
Christopher Stewart 12
Kinley Tamang 12
Manish Tamang 12
Jamal Tyler 12
Jaylen Whitehead 12
Nicholas Young 12
Grady Barber 11
Zachary Bouley 11
Jason Carney 11
David William Chestnut 11
Elvir Cikaric 11
Emily Deleault 11
Kevin Jewett 11
Sydney L’Heureux 11
Shane Lugo 11
Riley McNamara 11
Angelica Perez 11
Annies Rivera 11
Javien Rivera-Vega 11
Bailey Venturini 11
Mikayla Veziris 11
Katie Casey 10
Brady Clegg 10
Jamil Delorey 10
Logan Desjardins 10
Cody Dyer 10
Bezalel Easley-Bey 10
Nicholas Gagnon 10
Avery Hicks-Vaillancourt 10
Amber Mathison 10
Christian Morency 10
Batani Ofori 10
Gregory Ricard 10
Trenton Rice 10
Helene Sarah 10
Aiden Scott-Beaulac 10
Desayda Soto 10
Glen Thayer 10
Kailia Thomas 10
Lanna Bergeron 9
Anthony Brito 9
Jordan Brito 9
Lauren Cote 9
Jesse-Allen Crawford 9
Patrick Feeley 9
Nicole Gallego 9
Kimberly Garcia Avila 9
Aniya George 9
Alanna Mejia 9
Vashti Oyaro 9