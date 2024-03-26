Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and mild, some showers, high of 55

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Considerably milder today with a high in the middle 50s with a few showers. A frontal wave will bring more widespread rain Thursday into early Friday, which may lead to renewed flooding concerns.

5-Day Outlook, March 27-31

Today: Cloudy & milder with few showers. High 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Periods of showers & mild. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Periods of rain (.50″) and mild. High 52 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Periods of rain (.50″) & breezy. Low 41 (feel like 29) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy with some showers and windy. High 50 (feel like 41) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Friday night: Mostly clear & windy. Low 36 (feel like 23) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Sunny with strong gusty winds. High 50 (feel like 42) Winds: 20-30+ mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 35 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Easter: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 53 (feel like 44) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook

he final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high of around 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for Easter Sunday is some sun & clouds with a high of 53.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

