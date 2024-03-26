Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and mild, some showers, high of 55

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Considerably milder today with a high in the middle 50s with a few showers. A frontal wave will bring more widespread rain Thursday into early Friday, which may lead to renewed flooding concerns.
5-Day Outlook, March 27-31
Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook
he final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high of around 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
