Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and mild, some showers, high of 55

A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

