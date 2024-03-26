March 26 Pizza Madness Update

Welcome to the latest update of the Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament Final Four: our quest to find Queen City’s favorite pizza as propelled by your votes.

There have been 4,610 overall ballots cast as of approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

You can find the Final Four ballot here.

Polls for this round close on Thursday, March 28.

Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North/South Semifinal

Souvlaki: 1,398 vs. Pizza Man – East Industrial Park Drive: 1,181

East/West Semifinal

Fotia’s: 2,061 vs. Deadproof: 1,567

