Grand jury hands up 195 indictments for March

MANCHESTER, NH – Two Manchester residents, arrested in the deaths of two people in unrelated incidents last year, were each indicted on a charge of manslaughter.

The Hillsborough County Superior Court North grand jury indicted Akim Alleyne, 33, of 294 Dubuque St., for manslaughter in the Dec. 7, 2023 beating death of Te-Jay Thomas, 46. Police said Alleyne killed the older man after an argument on Lowell Street.

Alleyne also was indicted on seven counts of second-degree assault and driving after being certified a habitual offender. Also indicted on a manslaughter charge was Tyler M. Cook, 27, of 274 Amherst St. in the death of Sophia Bonfiglio, 26. Cook is accused of recklessly causing her death when he shot her with a handgun on the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2023 in the apartment they shared. A charge of manslaughter is a special felony which, on conviction, carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.

Stephanie Beard, 36, who already is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of John Glennon, 71, on May 13, 2022, was indicted on two counts of possession of fentanyl. The drugs charges pre-date the murder, occurring on Nov. 13, 2021 and again on Nov. 19, 2021. She was found incompetent to stand trial but with the potential to be restored to competency. A restorability hearing is set for June 10.

The grand jury handed up 195 indictments. Among them were:

Fadhil Al-Jibury, 37, of 210 Cartier St., 2 nd floor, criminal threatening, deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 4, Al-Jibury is accused of pointing a firearm at D.M.

James Albert, 40, of 51 Allied St., two counts of theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 26, 2023, Albert is accused of stealing more than $1,001 worth of merchandize from Best Buy, and on Dec. 15, 2023, taking more than $1,501 in items from Home Depot without paying for them.

Eliezer Beato, 20, of 205 Hampstead St., Methuen, Mass., two counts each of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking. On Nov. 4, 2021, Beato is accused of agreeing with one or more persons to travel to Manchester and break into the Bonneville and Son car dealership building at 625 Hooksett Road. Beato is accused of stealing three Dodge vehicles from the dealership, two Dodge Challengers and a Dodge Charger. All were recovered by police in Massachusetts. One car was in good condition, one was damaged and the third had two bullet holes in it, Edward Bonneville told WMUR.

Tateanna Boisvert, 21, of 51 Cumberland St., criminal threatening. On Nov. 13, 2023, Boisvert is accused of waving a knife at S.W. during an argument.

Amanda Brady, 36, of 1361 Elm St., two counts each of forgery and receiving stolen property, two prior convictions. On July 16 and 18, 2023, Brady is accused of forging two checks in the amount of $550 and $566 drawn on the account of R.A. at Granite State Credit Union.

Maximus Brown, 20, of 495 Whittington St., reckless conduct, domestic violence, deadly weapon. On Nov. 25, 2023 Brown is accused of pointing a loaded gun at N.M., an intimate partner, and pulling the trigger, hitting N.M.

Amaya Butler, 21, of 19 Keegan Way, riot and second-degree assault. On Oct. 13, 2023, Butler is accused of aiding Quadasia McKnight in striking A.L. causing bruising. McKnight, 26, of 495 Maple St., #2, also was indicted on the same two charges.

Anthony Cadiz, 56, of 81 Manchester St., armed career criminal, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of crack cocaine. On Dec. 8, 2023, Cadiz is accused of being in possession of a firearm having previously been convicted of assault and battery, illegal possession of a controlled drug and second-degree assault.

Abang Chan, 19, of 319 Concord St., #2, attempted second-degree assault. On Dec. 20, 2023, Chan is accused of throwing a knife at M.A. in an attempt to cause bodily injury.

Aluel Chan, 22, of 319 Concord St., #2, second-degree assault. On Dec. 20, 2023, Chan is accused of striking M.A. with a fufu stick.

Mikeal Clarke, 27, of 603 Auburn St., Apt. 1, second-degree assault and aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Dec. 10, 2023, Clarke is accused of choking R.C.S. and raping her.

Brandon Couturier, 20, of 1081 Somerville St., Apt. 1, criminal threatening, two counts of stalking, and conduct after an accident. On Jan. 1, 2024, Couturier is accused of threatening to kill N.W. with a machete. That same day, he allegedly violated bail conditions twice by being at the residences of two people he was ordered not to go near. He also allegedly fled the scene of an accident in which he damaged a parked vehicle belonging to J.T.S.

Alexander Cummings, 28, of 226 Jewell St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon, and conduct after an accident. On June 22, 2023, Cummings is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident in which he his vehicle struck A.L.’s motorcycle, causing A.L. to fall off it.

Kevin Donnelly, 23, of 298 Hanover St., theft by unauthorized taking. On Nov. 20, 2023, Donnelly is accused of stealing a gold chain worth more than $1,500 from Day’s Jewelers.

Andrew Eaton, 55, whose address is listed as the Families in Transition shelter at199 Manchester St., conduct after an accident, reckless conduct, and aggravated DUI. On Dec. 26, 2023, Eaton is accused of driving under the influence of liquor on Prescott Street and causing a motor vehicle accident that seriously injured J.F.

Johnathan Evans, 33, of 238 N. Main St., theft by unauthorized taking. On July 7, 2023, Evans is accused of retaining possession of aa 2017 Jennie ETZ50 that he rented from Sunbelt Rentals.

Avian Ferrell, 22, 443 Lake Ave., reckless conduct, conduct after an accident, and two counts of second-degree assault. On Dec. 19, 2023, Ferrell is accused of being in a motor vehicle accident at the Mall of New Hampshire, fleeing the scene and then trying to evade State Police in a high-speed chase in which he drove against oncoming traffic. In an unrelated case from May 11, 2023, Ferrell is accused of assaulting A.Z., causing her to suffer a concussion and multiple bruises about her body.

Roshaun Hartford, 28, of 2175 River Road, pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault, gross lewdness in presence of a child and a misdemeanor count of obscene material involving adult. Between May 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019, Hartford is accused of forcing a child, who was three when the alleged assaults began, to perform oral sex on him. On May 1, 2018, he allegedly showed the child pornography on his cell phone.

Kelsey Haskell, 26, of 106 W. River Drive, #15, domestic violence, reckless conduct. On July 20, 2023, Haskell is accused of recklessly engaging in conduct that may have placed a family member, E.C., in danger of serious bodily injury when Haskell exposed E.C. to fentanyl.

Robert Jache, 43, of 282 Central St., seven counts of computer services prohibited. On Nov. 29, 2023, Jache is accused of using a computer to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl and to transmit sexually explicit images to her.

Tommie Johnson, 20, l/k/a of 170 Conant St., first-degree assault. On March 7, 2023, Johnson is accused of shaking a two-month-old infant causing a subdural hematoma or bleeding near the brain.

Faisel Mohamed, 19, of 313 Amherst St., domestic violence, criminal threatening. On Dec. 21, 2023, Mohamed, with the purpose of terrorizing A.C., an intimate partner, is accused of threatening to get his gun and “shoot you all.”

Estevan Perez-Ortiz, 26, of 269 Laurel St., robbery. On Dec. 15, 2023, Perez-Ortiz is accused of pointing a firearm at A.D. while demanding money.

Keiner Perez Pascual, 19, of 638 Union St., felonious sexual assault. Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 8, 2023, Pascual is accused of engaging in sex with a 14-year-old.

Dysani Roux, 19, of 6 Notre Dame Ave., two counts of criminal threatening and one charge of reckless conduct. On Oct. 29, 2023, Roux is accused of twice pointing a firearm at M.D. He also allegedly waved the gun around while arguing with several people.

Kayla Saiko, 30, of 4 Executive Drive, Apt. 410, Merrimack, burglary. On Nov. 13, 2023, Saiko is accused of entering a residence at 1107 Bodwell Road, Manchester, with the intent to commit an assault.

Ra King Santiago, 18, of 250 East High St., possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and reckless conduct. On April 8, 2023, Santiago is accused of being in possession of marijuana while driving a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed, crossing over onto a sidewalk and crashing into a fence, endangering his passengers.

Christopher Sparkman, 44, l/k/a the Valley Street jail, second-degree assault and kidnapping, both domestic violence-related. Between Dec. 12 and 14, 2023, in Manchester, Sparkman is accused of slamming H.K.’s head into a toilet seat, breaking it and causing a popping sensation in H.K’s ear. He also is accused of forcing H.K., an intimate partner, into a vehicle and driving her to another location.

Karin Strandnes, 55, of 98 Abijah Road, Weare, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Jan. 21, 2023 in Bedford, Strandnes is accused of driving her motor vehicle towards M.M.

Brian Studley, a/ka “B,” 22, l/k/a of 7 Rocky Pond Road, Brookline, attempted first-degree assault, possession of crack cocaine and falsifying physical evidence. On Dec. 23, 2023 in Manchester, Studley is accused of firing a handgun at L.S., an intimate partner, and then hiding the gun once an investigation was underway.

Hunter Stulpin, 26, of Escondido, Calif., pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Between Feb. 12, 2015 and Sept. 5, 2016 in Manchester, Stulpin is accused of sexually assaulting a child who was three years old when the abuse began.

Patrick Sylvester, 23, of 502 Pine St., #1, criminal threatening. On Dec. 14, 2023, Sylvester is accused of flashing a gun and, when asked by J.C. if he would use it, said, “If I have to.”